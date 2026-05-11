Think it’s just IBS? Expert warns these symptoms could actually be endometriosis

New Delhi:

The signs associated with endometriosis include pain in the muscles, heavy bleeding during menstruation, and exhaustion. Nonetheless, in other cases, endometriosis might present itself through signs that seem to be typical of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

On this matter, Professor Sangeetha K of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre reveals that some women suffering from endometriosis might be misdiagnosed due to the signs that they exhibit being commonly confused with those of the intestine.

Why can endometriosis be mistaken for IBS?

Endometriosis develops when the lining-like tissue from the uterus grows elsewhere in the body. It causes inflammation, pain, and scar tissue formation. Although it mainly affects reproductive parts, it may influence the intestine and pelvis, thus leading to gastrointestinal symptoms.

This is according to experts, and it is one reason why many women receive treatment for IBS before getting an accurate diagnosis.

Chronic bloating, which is more than just indigestion

Bloatedness may be common among people; however, chronic bloating along with abdominal pain and excess gas could indicate endometriosis.

One major clue, doctors say, is timing. If the bloating tends to worsen around menstruation or follows a cyclical pattern, it may be linked to hormonal changes associated with endometriosis.

Alternating diarrhoea and constipation

Fluctuating bowel habits are usually considered a hallmark symptom of IBS. However, in endometriosis, bowel-related symptoms may occur when lesions irritate or compress parts of the intestine.

In contrast to IBS, where the triggers are seemingly random, symptoms associated with endometriosis tend to flare up prior to or during menstruation.

Pain during defecation

Another symptom that is prone to being confused with constipation or intestinal irritation is pain during defecation. Medical professionals, however, suggest that intense pain during defecation, particularly during menstruation, might indicate endometriosis in the pelvic area or colon.

Nausea and vomiting during the menstrual cycle

Nausea and vomiting can be considered secondary effects due to bloating or gastrointestinal problems. If they happen along with pelvic pain that worsens during the luteal stage of the menstrual cycle, then endometriosis is one of the potential reasons behind this phenomenon.

Endometriosis is said to impact almost 42 million women in India. It is important to understand and closely monitor recurring symptoms, particularly if they follow a menstrual pattern.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

Also read: The pain women keep being told to ignore: Why pelvic pain is not always endometriosis