‘Last Plate Syndrome’: The everyday habit quietly impacting mothers’ nutrition

New Delhi:

In many Indian households, mothers are usually the first to serve food and the last to sit down and eat. By the time they finally begin their meal, the food has often gone cold, their hunger has been ignored for hours, and everyone else at the table has already finished eating. This deeply familiar pattern now has a name: the “Last Plate Syndrome”.

According to Ms Misba Begum Hussain Masthan, MSc Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics at Apollo Clinic, the syndrome describes a long-standing behaviour where mothers prioritise everyone else’s meals while neglecting their own nutrition and eating schedules.

What is the ‘Last Plate Syndrome’?

"Last Plate Syndrome" describes a scenario where mothers tend to postpone or completely avoid eating while attending to their family's meal requirements first. The nutritionist notes that this practice is often associated with caregiver duties and home chores, thus becoming so frequent in homes that few families think about it.

Nonetheless, continually neglecting hunger and postponing meals may have adverse impacts on the woman's nutritional status, vitality, and well-being.

Health implications of last eating for women

As per the specialist, long periods without eating and inadequate nutrition may result in:

Fatigue

Headaches

Mood fluctuations

Inability to concentrate

Weakness

Such a practice may also expose individuals to the possibility of deficiency diseases relating to:

Iron

Vitamin B12

Calcium

Protein

According to the nutritionist, eating late meals may also cause fluctuations in the levels of blood sugar and problems associated with digestion, thereby raising the chances of suffering from:

Anaemia

Obesity

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Osteoporosis

Little changes in nutrition go a long way

Ms Misba Begum Hussain Masthan states that changing one’s nutritional status does not necessarily mean adopting a difficult diet chart.

Simple activities may assist mothers in remaining healthier in their everyday lives through:

Taking meals at regular intervals

Not skipping meals over a long period

Hydration

Maintaining the availability of nutritious snacks

She also advises mothers on adding common Indian kitchen foods such as:

Dal

Curd

Egg

Fruit

Nuts

Sprouts

Vegetables

Why family involvement is equally important

The nutritionist believes that nutrition should not be seen as an obligation for mothers alone within their homes. Involving others, such as siblings, in preparing and serving food will be a great help.

She also says encouraging mothers to sit and eat together with the family may positively impact both emotional well-being and nutrition.

The expert believes appreciation for mothers should go beyond flowers, gifts and celebrations. “Mothers should not have to earn their right to nourish themselves after feeding everyone else first,” the article notes. The growing conversation around the “Last Plate Syndrome” is resonating online because many women see their own daily routines reflected in it, routines that have long been normalised but rarely discussed openly.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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