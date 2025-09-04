How kidney health secretly controls your blood pressure, explains doctor Your kidneys play a bigger role in blood pressure control than you think. Here’s what doctors say about the link and how to keep them healthy.

Although the majority of us think that blood pressure is solely related to the heart and brain, few know that the health of our kidneys plays a prominent role in blood pressure management.

The primary kidney function is to maintain the body's electrolyte and water balance. Additionally, they rid the body of waste and excess fluid. The kidneys play a critical role in blood pressure regulation.

Our kidneys regulate the amount of salt (sodium) and water we retain in our bodies. Higher blood pressure is a result of having more salt in our blood, according to Dr Tarun Kumar Saha, Senior Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad.

What happens when kidneys are damaged?

Damaged kidneys cannot regulate blood pressure. The healthy kidneys react to the hormone aldosterone. Blood pressure regulation throughout the body depends on aldosterone. Uncontrolled hypertension and renal damage can combine to create a hazardous cycle. Blood pressure control may be more difficult for people with kidney impairment, and uncontrolled high blood pressure can worsen renal damage.

The dangerous cycle of kidney disease and hypertension

To put it simply, there is a mutual connection between kidney health and high blood pressure. High blood pressure often puts strain on the kidneys, which eventually makes it more difficult for the body to filter fluids and salts. This raises the blood's sodium content, contributing to high blood pressure.

Many times, we are not aware of the salt content in food. Salt is often used as a preservative to increase the shelf life of food. The majority of commercially available food products contain salt, e.g, biscuits, chocolates, sweets, bread, butter, etc. In this way, we knowingly or unknowingly consume more salt than our bodies need.

Simple lifestyle changes to protect your kidneys

Thus, it is crucial to maintain a healthy lifestyle, which can include drinking lots of water, limiting sodium (salt) intake, avoiding processed foods, avoiding excessive painkiller use, quitting alcohol and quitting smoking. All these efforts can keep your kidneys healthy.

