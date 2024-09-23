Joint Pain to Skin Infection: 7 diseases that can be caused due to vitamin B12 deficiency

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 7 diseases occur in the body due to vitamin B-12 deficiency.

Vitamin B12 is one of the important vitamins to keep the body healthy. Vegetarians often have a deficiency of Vitamin B12. However, a long-term deficiency of Vitamin B12 can cause many dangerous diseases. Vitamin B12 affects our brain and nervous system. It helps in increasing red blood cells in the body. If there is a deficiency of Vitamin B12 in the body, then the body remains home to diseases from youth to old age. Know which diseases develop in the body when Vitamin B12 is low.

Diseases caused by vitamin B-12 deficiency

Anaemia- Vitamin B-12 deficiency can cause a serious problem like anaemia. Actually, due to vitamin B-12 deficiency, the production of red blood cells in the body starts decreasing. Due to this haemoglobin decreases and you become a victim of anaemia. Therefore, take a diet rich in vitamin B12.

Other diseases

If there is a deficiency of vitamin B-12 in the body, then one feels tired, weak and irritable. Apart from this, tingling sensation in the hands and feet. Excessive stiffness is also a symptom of vitamin B-12 deficiency. Mouth ulcers, constipation and diarrhoea are also signs of vitamin B12 deficiency.

