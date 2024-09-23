Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 natural home remedies to cure Gastritis

Gastritis is the inflammation of the stomach lining. This can cause discomfort, pain, bloating, nausea and even vomiting. If you reach for the chicken noodle soup when signs of a cold begin, soon your good care will use over-the-counter treatments. Here are the most effective home remedies to help ease gastritis and speed up the healing process.

1. Ginger Tea

As a natural digestive aid, ginger has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects, making it good for gas relief, bloating, and an upset stomach. For ginger tea, add a few fresh ginger slices to hot water and let it steep for 10 minutes. Consume this tea 2-3 times each day to effectively remove the signs of gastritis.

2. Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe is probably most well-known for its calming and healing properties. Natural compounds which can reduce gastric inflammation, stimulate digestion, and stabilize gastric acidity. Consume half-cup aloe vera juice on an empty stomach every day. Remember also to buy aloe vera juice with no additional ingredients, just natural %-juice.

3. Probiotics (Yogurt)

They help up the number of helpful bacteria within the digestive {tract|white goods} and are useful in reducing the symptoms of gastritis. Probiotics — Found in yogurt, kefir, and other fermented foods. Eating a cup of plain yogurt every day can help relieve the lining of your stomach and will aid in digestion.

4. Chamomile Tea

One popular tea is chamomile, which has anti-inflammatory and digestive-calming properties. The stomach tends to ease up, irritation has reduced and the gastritis is at a down with drinking chamomile tea. Sip a cup of chamomile tea with meals, or take 400 to 1600 mg as a pill three times a day between meals or when symptoms appear.

5. Licorice Root

Are traditionally used to treat stomach issues, which is attributed to their anti-inflammatory, soothing properties (14). It also plays a protective role in the stomach lining by promoting mucus secretion, thereby reducing damage from stomach acid. You can drink licorice tea, or take licorice supplements in the form of tablets. But because it may raise blood pressure in some of us, it's important to check with a healthcare provider before using licorice long term.

Tips to Prevent Gastritis Flare-Ups

Spicy and acidic preparations that cause high intestines should be avoided.

Limit your alcohol and caffeine consumption.

Smart choices include eating smaller meals more frequently to lessen the stress on your stomach.

Drink water and cut the crap out of your diets (the foods that make you feel whatever you want to avoid).

(This article is for general information. Please consult a medical professional for personalized advice before opting for any remedy).

