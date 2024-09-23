5 super herbs beneficial for diabetes, control high blood sugar level; know when and how to consume

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 super herbs beneficial for diabetes

Nowadays people in the country and the world are becoming victims of diabetes. When insulin is not used properly in the body, the blood sugar level starts increasing, due to which a person starts falling prey to diabetes. Diabetes can only be controlled with a good diet. In such a situation, if some right lifestyle habits and nutritious food are adopted, then the blood sugar level can be controlled. Apart from this, you can also try some home remedies. Here are 4 herbs that are effective in controlling sugar:

Bitter gourd: Bitter gourd plays an important role in controlling diabetes. A special type of glycoside is found in bitter gourd which helps in reducing blood sugar. You can consume bitter gourd in the form of juice. For this, take fresh bitter gourd and extract its juice, and drink it in the morning before eating. Fenugreek: Fenugreek is beneficial for people suffering from diabetes. Regular consumption of fenugreek improves insulin and controls blood sugar levels. Take fenugreek seeds and soak them in a bowl of water overnight. Eat it on an empty stomach the next morning. Jamun: The antioxidants present in jamun help in controlling blood sugar. If you want to consume the seeds or kernels of jamun, then dry these seeds well and grind them in a grinder and consume it after consulting a doctor. Amla: Amla contains a high amount of vitamin C, which can improve insulin and control blood sugar. Eating amla in the morning is considered more beneficial in blood sugar. It also strengthens the body's immunity. You can also consume amla juice to control diabetes.

