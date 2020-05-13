Suffering from joint pain? Swami Ramdev will help you cure it with home remedies and yoga asanas

Image Source : INDIA TV Swami Ramdev will help you cure joint pain with home remedies and yoga asanas

Joint pain is common among senior citizens. With an increase in age, our bones become weak causing aches and discomfort. Nowadays even people from young-age groups are also having complaint of joint pain. This can be majorly due to change in lifestyle and food habits. To help you get rid of the joint pain, here are some exclusive tips by Swami Ramdev. He will not only suggest you some effective yoga asanas but will also give you some home remedies. Sur

Pranayam To Get Rid Of Joint Pain

To get relief from joint pain, Swami Ramdev suggests some effective pranayam like Bharamari, Ujjayi, Anulom Vilom, Kapalbhati, Shitli and Shitkari besides Surya Namaskar

Yoga Asanas To Help Relieve Joint Pain

Trikonasana

This asana will help in strengthening the bones. You will also get relief from back pain by doing this asana.

Mandukasana

This asana will help in the process of creating insulin in the pancreas. Also, you will get relief from knee pain.



Bhujangasana



Doing this asana daily will help you relieve joint pain.

Markatasana



This will help you in enhancing the strength of your body. Also, you will be able to reduce weight if you want.

Salabhasana



Salabhasana is effective in maintaining fitness. This will help you in strengthening your back and waist.

Ustrasana



Do this daily for 4-5 minutes. This will give you relief from joint pain.

Makarasana



Makarasana is beneficial for the entire body.

Dhanurasana

Dhanurasana is for relief from joint pain and strengthening your back.

Home Remedies To Cure Joint Pain

Have aloe vera juice daily



Giloy juice is also effective in treating joint pain



Vatari Churna should be consumed for relief



Peedantak Kwath is also effective in treating joint pain



Drink turmeric milk



Shilajit with milk can also cure joint pain



