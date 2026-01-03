Is stress affecting your blood circulation? Vascular surgeon shares 3 simple tests Stress can quietly interfere with blood circulation without obvious warning signs. Vadodara-based vascular surgeon Dr Sumit Kapadia, in a recent post on Instagram, shared three simple at-home tests to help identify early circulation changes.

Stress does not always show up as anxiety, restlessness, or sleepless nights. Sometimes, it settles quietly into the body. One place it often affects without warning is blood circulation. Cold hands. Tingling feet. A heavy feeling that comes and goes. Easy to ignore.

Over time, constant stress keeps the body in a state of alert. Blood vessels tighten. Flow slows down. Oxygen delivery drops, especially to the hands, feet, and legs. The changes are subtle at first, but they add up. And many people do not realise what is happening until discomfort becomes routine.

Stress triggers the body’s fight-or-flight response. That response is useful in short bursts. But when it becomes constant, circulation stays compromised. The body does not fully relax. Blood does not move as freely as it should. This can show up as numbness, cold sensitivity, or fatigue, even in otherwise healthy people.

Vadodara-based vascular surgeon Dr Sumit Kapadia, in a recent post on Instagram, has suggested three simple tests that can help identify whether stress may be affecting circulation. These checks do not require equipment and can be done at home with basic awareness.

Three simple tests to check your blood circulation

1. Capillary refill test

Press down firmly on a fingernail or toenail until it turns pale. Release and observe how quickly the colour returns. If it takes more than two seconds, it may suggest sluggish blood flow, which prolonged stress can contribute to.

2. Cold sensitivity test

Pay attention to how your hands and feet react to cold. If they turn unusually pale, bluish, or numb even in mild temperatures, circulation may be affected. Stress can worsen this response by keeping blood vessels narrowed for longer periods.

3. Leg elevation test

Lie down and raise your legs slightly above heart level for about a minute. Then stand up and watch how quickly colour returns to your feet. Delayed colour return or discomfort may point to circulation issues that stress can aggravate over time.

If these signs appear often, they should not be brushed aside. Stress-related circulation changes can improve with better sleep, regular movement, breathing exercises, and proper medical guidance when needed.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

