Is Metformin, a medicine used for diabetes safe for weight loss? Expert explains

Metformin is a drug very commonly used for diabetes mellitus (DM) for a quite long period. It is available in many forms such as plain metformin and metformin hydrochloride, with most of the molecules being almost similar. Metformin helps in reducing the absorption of sugars from the food you take, mainly high-calorie foods, like chocolate, sugary drinks, etc. This drug also reduces the absorption of sugar from different parts of the body and decreases sugar production from the liver. Recently, people have been using Metformin for weight loss too.

How often Metformin can be used?

When we spoke to Dr G Moinoddin, Consultant – Bariatric & Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery, Manipal Hospital, he said that Metformin can be used long-term, but it is restricted in patients suffering from kidney and liver (hepatic) impairment or any other organ dysfunction. This is primarily because metformin produces lactate and this lactate will not be filtered out from the liver if it is already damaged to some extent. Thus, patients are advised to avoid metformin if they present with progressing liver and kidney issues. However, if there are no kidney or liver ailments detected, this drug can be considered for a longer period without any side effects.

Is Metformin safe for weight loss?

The doctor said Metformin is not only used for diabetes, patients with PCOS and those looking for a simple weight loss can also use this drug. However, metformin may sometimes lead to hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar levels) when there is an overdose. If you are taking a regular dose as prescribed, it should not cause any kind of hypoglycaemia. Thus, it is important to monitor hypoglycaemia if you are using metformin for weight loss.

Overall, metformin is a safe drug for long-term usage when prescribed by your doctor and monitored regularly. Although its primary role is to reduce sugar levels in diabetes patients by reducing sugar levels – this makes it beneficial for conditions like PCOS and obesity.

