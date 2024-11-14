Quarter of diabetics globally are Indians, says Lancet study

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A Lancet study says a quarter of diabetics globally are Indians.

Diabetes is considered one of the most dangerous diseases in the world. Diabetes gradually starts affecting all the organs of your body. World Diabetes Day is celebrated every year on November 14. This day aims to make people aware of this lifestyle-related disease and its dangers. So that you can save yourself from becoming a victim of diabetes. A recent report in The Lancet Journal says that in the last 30 years, the percentage of young people suffering from diabetes has doubled across the world. This is happening the most in developing countries.

According to a report published in The Lancet Journal, in 2022, about 14 per cent of youth around the world will be affected by a serious health condition. Whereas in 1990 this figure was only 7 percent. So far more than 800 million people are suffering from diabetes, whereas in 1990 this number was less than 200 million. This report includes type 1 and type 2 diabetes patients. Especially diabetes type 1 affects from an early age and becomes more difficult to treat. This happens due to a lack of insulin.

Who is at risk of type 2 diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes affects middle-aged or older people whose sensitivity to insulin starts to decrease. The report says that in some developed countries like Japan, Canada, France and Denmark, the rate of diabetes patients has either remained the same or has declined slightly. On the other hand, the risk of diabetes has increased the most in middle-income countries.

The major reason for the increase in diabetes patients

Scientists doing research say that obesity is becoming one of the biggest causes of type 2 diabetes. Apart from this, the risk of diabetes is increasing due to unhealthy lifestyles and changes in eating habits. Among sugar patients, three out of five people above the age of 30 years, i.e. 445 million youth, did not get treatment for diabetes in 2022. Out of which about one-third of its people were present in India alone. Not getting timely treatment is increasing the risk of diabetes patients significantly.

Risk from diabetes

The dangers of diabetes can prove to be very serious for you. Diabetes patients can face many health complications. These include the risk of heart disease, kidney failure and poor vision, amputation, liver effects and in some cases it can also cause untimely death.

