Irrfan Khan was hospitalized due to colon infection: Know symptoms, treatment of this disease

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday, leaving his fans in shock. Due to the sudden deterioration of his health, he was admitted to the ICU of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday. His spokesperson's statement on Irrfan Khan's health revealed that the actor was suffering from colon infection. Earlier, in 2018, he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and a few days later, he left for London for his treatment. He returned to India in February 2019. As Irrfan Khan battled with colon infection during his last days, here is everything you should know about the diseases.

What is colon infection?

When a person eats too much or consumes food untimely, his stomach gets infected. Sometimes food gets poisonous and turns into food poisoning due to which the unwanted elements in the stomach make the person very ill. Apart from this, if a person eats something he is allergic to, then also it causes infection. Colitis infection can also be caused by viruses, bacteria, and parasites. If a person has a fever with diarrhea, then he must be tested.

Symptoms of colon infection

Diarrhea with or without blood Stomach ache and cramps fever Nausea swelling Weight loss Fatigue Colon tissue swelling Joint pain

Treatment of colon infection

Colon infection is treated only after knowing its cause. Doctors usually change the diet and medicines of the person with colon infection. For this infection, supplements, antibiotics, any medicine for diarrhea, anti-inflammatory drugs are given. At the same time, it is necessary to make a slight change in lifestyle. For this, stop eating such food due to which the risk of infection is high. Eat small portions of food after every two hours in a day Reduce the intake of caffeine and start consuming raw fruits and vegetables. Stop smoking as well as alcohol consumption

