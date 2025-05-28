Sedentary lifestyle is the root cause of many serious diseases in women, know how to prevent them Due to the deteriorating lifestyle, women are getting affected by many diseases at a very young age. In this article, an expert has explained how badly the sedentary lifestyle is affecting the health of women.

New Delhi:

International Day of Action for Women's Health is celebrated every year on May 28 with the aim of promoting women's health and creating awareness about disease prevention. In today's time, advanced technology and all kinds of comforts have made our lives easier, but along with this, a serious problem has also emerged. Sedentary Lifestyle. Especially in women, this lifestyle is deeply affecting their energy and health. Due to a sedentary lifestyle, women are falling prey to many diseases at a young age. Thus, Tanya Khanna, Nutritionist and Yoga Trainer at Alyve Health, Mumbai, has explained how a sedentary lifestyle has a bad effect on women's health.

These problems can occur due to a sedentary lifestyle:

Hormonal imbalance and period problems: A sedentary lifestyle slows down the metabolism in the body, which leads to hormonal imbalance. This can lead to problems like irregular periods, PCOS, thyroid problems and mood swings.

Fatigue and lack of energy: Sitting continuously slows down blood circulation in the body. This reduces the supply of oxygen to the organs, which leads to fatigue, lethargy and laziness throughout the day. Women have to manage both home and work, so low energy reduces their efficiency.

Risk of obesity and metabolic disorders: When the body's calorie consumption is low, weight gain occurs. This increases the risk of abdominal fat, fat around the waist, and diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol, which can be the root cause of long-term health problems for women.

Weakness of bones and muscles: Sitting continuously reduces bone density, and muscles start to become loose. The risk of osteoporosis (weakening of bones) increases with age in women. Without physical activity, this process gets faster.

Negative impact on mental health: A sedentary lifestyle can lead to depression, anxiety, and a lack of confidence. Physical activity activates not only the body but also the mind and boosts positive hormones.

Sleep decreases: Lack of physical activity reduces the amount of sleep hormone (melatonin), which interrupts sleep. Lack of sleep further increases hormonal disturbances and fatigue.

Decreased fertility: Women who remain inactive for long periods may have an imbalance of hormones related to fertility. This can cause difficulty in conceiving.

How to keep yourself healthy?

Women's energy, confidence and efficiency depend on their physical and mental health. Therefore, adopting an active lifestyle can not only prevent diseases but also bring new energy and positivity to life.

Walk or do yoga for at least 30 minutes daily.

Avoid sitting for long periods – walk around for 5 minutes every 1 hour.

Try stretching or doing desk exercises at work.

Keep the body active through activities like dancing, household work, using stairs, etc.

For mental health, give priority to meditation, pranayama and deep sleep

Disclaimer: (The tips suggested in this article are for general information only. Consult your doctor before starting any fitness program related to health or making any changes in your diet or taking any remedy related to any disease. India TV does not confirm the authenticity of any claim.)

ALSO READ: World Thyroid Day 2025: Why are women more prone to thyroid disorders than men?