Infertility red flags: Subtle signs men and women shouldn’t overlook Infertility often develops silently, with early signs going unnoticed. Recognising these subtle symptoms early can lead to timely medical intervention and significantly improve reproductive outcomes for both women and men.

When couples struggle to conceive, it is rarely a sudden event. More often, the body has been signalling for years, but those signs were overlooked or dismissed as minor inconveniences.

A fertility specialist will often say that by the time patients seek help, valuable time has already been lost. Recognising the early indicators of infertility can change the trajectory of care, allowing interventions that are both timely and effective.

Menstrual irregularities – more than a cycle issue

According to Dr Akriti Gupta, fertility specialist at Birla Fertility & IVF, Gorakhpur, for women, the menstrual cycle is a vital sign of reproductive health. Irregular, unusually painful, or absent periods are not merely inconveniences; they may reflect underlying hormonal imbalances, ovarian dysfunction, or conditions such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). Many women tolerate these disruptions for years, attributing them to stress or lifestyle. Yet, early consultation could reveal treatable conditions long before they complicate fertility.

Subtle signs in men that are often missed

Male infertility tends to be less openly discussed, and as a result, early symptoms frequently slip under the radar. A reduction in libido, erectile difficulties, or changes in hair growth patterns can all point towards hormonal or testicular concerns. Testicular pain, swelling, or a history of undescended testes are also significant. Unfortunately, many men do not view these changes as medical issues until conception becomes difficult.

The role of general health in fertility

Infertility does not exist in isolation; it is closely tied to overall health. Obesity, poorly managed diabetes, thyroid disorders, and lifestyle factors such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption all affect reproductive capacity. Fatigue, unexplained weight changes, or persistent acne might be seen as minor complaints, but they are often linked to conditions that impair fertility in both men and women.

Why awareness matters

The difficulty is that most couples delay seeking fertility advice. In India, for example, it is common for couples to try for years before consulting a specialist, often under pressure from family expectations or the belief that nature should be given more time. By the time they do present, age becomes another compounding factor. Raising awareness of the early signs is not simply about accelerating treatment; it is about preventing a much deeper emotional and physical struggle.

A call to pay closer attention

The conversation around infertility must evolve. Fertility specialists emphasise that recognising the body’s signals early is not about labelling oneself infertile but about listening more closely to health. Regular check-ups, particularly when irregularities are present, can provide reassurance or early intervention. Ignoring the signs may mean allowing a silent condition to progress unchecked.

