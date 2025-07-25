World IVF 2025: Why more couples are considering IVF even before facing infertility On World IVF Day, this change acts as a reminder of the progress made in assisted reproductive technologies. IVF is a symbol of choice and confidence today, giving couples the confidence to take charge of their journey when the time is right.

The conversation around parenthood is shifting, influenced by growing awareness of fertility and how it changes with time. In vitro fertilisation, once seen as a solution only for couples struggling to conceive, is now viewed as part of a broader and more thoughtful approach to family planning. Many couples are choosing to explore IVF early, not waiting for difficulties to arise, but rather taking steps to improve their chances of a healthy pregnancy while ensuring their plans align with personal and professional goals.

Health challenges are a major factor behind this change. Health conditions are a key factor behind this shift. A lot of women in their reproductive years have polycystic ovary syndrome, which can disrupt normal ovulation and is commonly associated with hormonal imbalance. Endometriosis is a problem where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus develops outside the uterus. This may result in pain and render getting pregnant a lot more difficult. Fertility problems are not exclusive to women. A normal conception can be less probable in men who also usually experience conditions such as low sperm count or reduced sperm motility. Couples are no longer sitting back and are taking a look at IVF since their fertility is still at its best, instead of delaying the choice due to these realities.

Why more couples are choosing IVF

According to Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and Whole-Time Director of Indira IVF, advances in reproductive science are another driver of this change. Before implantation, specialists can screen embryos for genetic disorders using preimplantation genetic testing. This move dramatically reduces the threat of inherited illness and miscarriage. This technology provides assurance previously unavailable to couples with a hereditary history of genetic illness. IVF is no longer viewed as merely a treatment but as a responsible means of planning for a healthy future.

The flexibility that IVF brings has made it far more appealing to modern couples. With careers, health considerations, and personal milestones influencing the timing of parenthood, the option to freeze eggs or embryos gives people the freedom to choose when they are ready. Thanks to this shift, parenthood is now a product of planning and preparation and not a matter of urgency.

Lifestyle choices to opt for

Lifestyle choices have also played a big role in such thinking. Certain options that can slowly decrease fertility are hormonal disturbances, increasing obesity rates, unpredictable work hours, and excessive stress. Taking the initiative and opting for IVF earlier rather than later will help couples safeguard their future and minimise the stress that accompanies waiting until issues are harder to manage.

