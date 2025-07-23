Planning to have kids in your 30s? Here's what doctors want you to know More couples are delaying parenthood, but fertility doesn’t work on your schedule. Experts reveal the physical, emotional, and biological realities of waiting.

New Delhi:

The decision to delay parenthood has become a trend these days when gender equality is valued and practised, particularly in urbanism. With ongoing cultural shifts, parenthood is no longer correlated with time; couples are choosing to defer/postpone having children until their early or even mid-30s. Well, this decision also brings in significant issues for fertility and reproductive health, even though personal goals, evolving gender roles, financial planning, and career advancement have taken centre stage.

According to Dr Sabia Mangat, Consultant – Gynaecologist, Reproductive Medicine and IVF, Milann Fertility Hospital, Chandigarh, most couples prefer stability and self-fulfilment over a lifelong commitment to raising a child. "We also see that societal norms related to marriage have also evolved. People are choosing late marriages and taking time to understand each other before planning a child. This is particularly true for women, who are ambitious, pursuing higher education and leadership roles in greater numbers, and deciding to delay childbearing and believe that this is the new normal and socially acceptable, the doctor said.

Along with that, Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ARTs) like IVF, IUI, ICSI, egg freezing, and embryo preservation are also adding confidence among couples to postpone parenthood as they believe science has their back.

But what about the biological clock that ticks within the human body?

Though we see a lot of couples opting for late parenthood, and even if they are successful, nature doesn’t always keep pace with our lifestyle. Since fertility declines in both females and males with growing age, and more prominently in women. By her early 30s, her fertility drops and drops more rapidly after 35 due to a decrease in the number and quality of eggs. We also see a hike in perimenopause numbers among women at an early age. Men also experience age-related changes in their reproductive health, like low sperm count, quality and motility.

Conceiving naturally should always be a priority over ARTs. But the concept is that couples often assume they can conceive easily when they are ready and continue delaying parenthood. But delayed parenthood brings in a lot of risk with it. Some of the significant challenges are struggling to conceive naturally, increased risk of miscarriage, and higher chances of genetic abnormalities.

What about the emotional and psychological aspects?

Failed attempts, societal pressure, and the physical strain of fertility treatments can affect couples mentally, especially women. Therefore, both should undergo fertility screening sooner.

So, what should be informed choices for couples?

Though delayed parenthood is absolutely a personal choice, it should be done with proper planning and guidance; it doesn’t have to compromise future fertility. What should a couple do?

Both men and women should undergo a simple fertility check-up in their late 20s or early 30s that can provide updates on their reproductive health.

It is very important to understand, educate and be aware of the pros and cons of ARTs and explore fertility preservation options.

Keeping oneself away from a sedentary lifestyle is important. Proper exercise, sleep and balanced nutrition play a vital role in improving reproductive health.

Check the family history, and don't avoid symptoms such as irregular periods, pelvic pains, etc.

Seeking help in a timely manner. If a couple are unable to conceive after a year of unprotected intercourse, especially when the woman is over 35. Consult a fertility expert.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

