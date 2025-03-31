India TV Speed News Wellness Conclave: Expert says children too have panic attacks, ways to reduce anxiety Speaking at the India TV Speed News Wellness Conclave, Dr Jitendra Nagpal, Psychiatrist shared how to manage panic attacks in children.

Panic attacks are becoming increasingly common these days. When an individual suffers a panic attack, they can't breathe properly and their mental health tends to be extremely bad. While the condition is usually seen among adults, even children can have panic attacks. If it is difficult for an adult to manage a panic attack, imagine what a child in such a situation might go through. Speaking at the India TV Speed News Wellness Conclave, Dr Jitendra Nagpal, Psychiatrist shared how to manage panic attacks.

With the rise of technology and the increasing amount of social pressure, even children are affected by panic attacks. It usually starts during the adolescent years and if it is not treated, it gives rise to conditions like severe depression and suicidal behavior. Dr Nagpal shares what you should do to reduce anxiety in children and how to manage their panic attacks.

Take a deep breath

To calm down children when they have panic attacks, tell them how to breathe in the correct way. Deep breathing can provide relief. Panic attacks often cause rapid breathing and chest tightness. Deep breathing can help reduce these symptoms. Take slow and deep breaths through the nose. Hold your breath for a few seconds and then exhale slowly through the mouth.

Listen to what the children have to say

Always listen to your child so that they don't get panic attacks. Try to know understand what's going on in their life. If you're a good listener, your child is likely to be in a better state emotionally.

Follow a healthy diet

The deteriorating lifestyle and bad eating habits are also a major cause of panic attacks. Therefore, improve the diet of your children as much as possible. Include vitamins, fibre, proteins and minerals in their diet.

Do yoga and meditation

If you want your child to be healthy and fit and be able to deal with serious conditions like panic attacks or anxiety, include yoga and meditation in his lifestyle.

