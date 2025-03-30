India TV Speed News Wellness Conclave: Doctor says "Don't touch antibiotics till the time.." According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the top global public health and development threats. As a result of drug resistance, antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines become ineffective. Read on as a doctor ways to prevent AMR.

India TV Speed News Wellness Conclave: In a conversation with India TV, Dr A K Shukla, Sr. Consultant Physician Internal Medicine/Physician at Kailash Hospital speaks on antimicrobial resistance (AMR). According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), AMR is one of the top global public health and development threats. It is estimated that bacterial AMR was directly responsible for 1.27 million global deaths in 2019 and contributed to 4.95 million deaths.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial medicines. As a result of drug resistance, antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines become ineffective and infections become difficult or impossible to treat, increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, disability and death. AMR is a natural process that happens over time through genetic changes in pathogens. Its emergence and spread is accelerated by human activity, mainly the misuse and overuse of antimicrobials to treat, prevent or control infections in humans, animals and plants.

Dr Shukla shares that a lot of people these days take antibiotics for minor health issues which is leading to AMR. While these antibiotics have to be taken for 5 days, people tend to take them for two days which eventually leads one to develop resistance against bacteria, viruses or fungi. Dr Shukla adds, "Don't touch antibiotics till the time you consult a proper doctor or have a medical consultation."

Speaking on painkillers, Dr Shukla said that it can affect the liver and kidneys. It tends to affect several other organs such as the heart and brain and this eventually leads to several other health issues.

Dr Shukla also shares when you should take a paracetamol. He says that you should take it only when your fever is more than 100 degrees. Below this, you shouldn't take these medicines. He adds that when you take these medicines, make sure to drink adequate amounts of water so that it doesn't affect the kidneys and liver.

Speaking of viral conditions, Dr Shukla says that there are two ways to treat it without medicine. One of them is to drink adequate amounts of water and fluids. The second way is to take the required amount of rest.

Doing these can help cure viral in a matter of two days and on the third day, you will be absolutely fine. However, if you take medicine and go on with your usual day, it might cure your fever for a while, but it will take longer for you to recover.

Even with diarrhoea, it is important that you drink only ORS. Doing this can help cleanse your gut and also cure diarrhoea. The ORS helps to keep your body hydrated and also removes the toxins from your gut, thereby, curing the condition completely.

ALSO READ: India TV Speed News Wellness Conclave: Expert shares how air pollution impacts health, preventive measures