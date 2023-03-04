Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Improve your sleep quality with these before-bed diet habits

Sleep is an essential aspect of human life that allows our body and mind to rest and rejuvenate. However, many people struggle to get enough quality sleep due to various factors, including stress, anxiety, and unhealthy lifestyle habits. While there are several remedies to improve sleep, including medication and therapy, some simple changes in diet and daily habits can also help.

Here are some diet and habit changes that can help improve your quality of sleep:

Avoid heavy meals before bed: Eating a heavy meal close to bedtime can lead to discomfort and indigestion, making it difficult to sleep. It is recommended to have a light meal at least two hours before bedtime.

Reduce caffeine and alcohol intake: Consuming caffeine and alcohol before bed can interfere with your sleep patterns. While caffeine can keep you awake, alcohol can cause restless sleep and frequent awakenings.

Increase intake of sleep-inducing foods: Some foods, including cherries, almonds, kiwi, and warm milk, contain natural sleep-inducing properties. Incorporating them into your diet can help improve sleep.

Limit sugar and processed foods: Sugar and processed foods can disrupt your sleep patterns by causing spikes in blood sugar levels. It is recommended to limit the intake of these foods, especially before bedtime.

Establish a sleep routine: Creating a bedtime routine can help signal to your body that it is time to sleep. This can include activities like reading, taking a warm bath, or listening to soothing music.

Avoid screens before bed: The blue light emitted by screens can interfere with your sleep patterns. It is recommended to avoid using screens for at least an hour before bedtime.

Create a comfortable sleep environment: The temperature, lighting, and noise levels in your bedroom can affect your sleep quality. It is recommended to create a comfortable sleep environment by adjusting these factors according to your preferences.

How can diet affect sleep quality?

Diet can affect sleep quality by impacting the production of hormones that regulate sleep and wake cycles. Consuming caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime can disrupt sleep, while eating foods rich in tryptophan, such as turkey and warm milk, can promote sleep.

What are some lifestyle changes that can improve sleep quality?

Establishing a regular sleep schedule, creating a comfortable sleep environment, practising relaxation techniques, and limiting screen time before bed are some lifestyle changes that can help improve sleep quality.

Latest Health News