Improve your mental health with these lifestyle changes for healthy, happy living Transform your life with these simple yet powerful lifestyle changes for better mental health. Follow these healthy habits and practical tips to boost your mood and well-being.

Mental health is as important as physical health for a healthy body. Mental health is not just related to your mood, but it is connected to the whole body. According to research, mental illnesses are most commonly seen in young people under the age of 35. These illnesses can be prevented to a great extent. People just have to be a little cautious about it. Due to poor mental health, people are also falling prey to depression these days. In such a situation, with some changes in your lifestyle, you can reduce your stress and live a happy and tension-free life.

Reduce your salt intake: Food tastes bland without salt. But excess salt is no less than poison for the body. So do not consume too much salt in your food. If you have blood pressure problems, reduce your intake of white salt. Excessive intake of salt increases blood pressure, which is the main cause of tension. Get enough sleep: The workload has increased so much that people work all night and then leave for work in the morning. This leads to a lack of proper sleep. Getting enough sleep is very important to keep stress away. Therefore, get enough sleep of 7-8 hours every night. Increase social networking: Due to small families and limited friends, people are not able to share their things with others, which increases stress. So increase social networking and make good friends. This will remove your loneliness and stress too. Climb the stairs: Whenever you feel stressed, angry, or irritated, take a deep breath and climb up and down the stairs. If you feel tired climbing the stairs, take a walk. Doing this helps control anger. Break is important: take a break from the daily routine and bring a change to your lifestyle. If life seems boring after doing the same work every day, then plan to go out with friends on the weekend. Or take a break for a few days and go for a trip or relax at home. This will give you a break from the daily routine, and your stress will also reduce.

ALSO READ: World Health Day 2025: Know how climate change affects maternal and newborn health