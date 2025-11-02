Skipping your night brush? Expert warns it could harm your dental health A dental expert explains why brushing at night is more important than in the morning. Saliva slows down during sleep, allowing bacteria and acids to attack enamel. Here’s what dentists say about how your night-time brush protects your smile.

New Delhi:

Most of us reach for the toothbrush first thing in the morning; it’s almost muscle memory. But what about brushing before bed? According to a detailed explainer shared by Lybrate dental expert Dr Prof.Asheesh Gupta, your night-time brushing routine could actually be the most important part of your oral health.

As the doctor explains in the article titled “Is it more important to brush your teeth in the night than in the morning?” Skipping your bedtime brush means leaving behind food particles and bacteria that can quietly damage your teeth while you sleep.

Why brushing at night matters more than you think

“Brushing at night is the most important thing you can do for your teeth,” the dentist says. “During sleep, the saliva secretion in your mouth reduces, which means the self-cleansing action also decreases.”

Saliva is your mouth’s natural defence mechanism — it neutralises acid and washes away food debris. At night, that defence slows down. If you go to bed without brushing, acids build up, enamel erodes, and harmful bacteria thrive unchecked.

The bacteria party that starts after dinner

As per the explainer, “The bacteria that are present in your mouth use the leftover food particles and sugar to produce acid.” When this happens overnight, it doesn’t just cause bad breath; it leads to plaque, cavities, and gum inflammation.

That’s why dentists recommend cleaning your teeth thoroughly before bed. It clears out everything bacteria could feed on and gives your enamel a fighting chance to stay healthy.

Morning brushing is still important, just for a different reason

So does this mean you can skip your morning routine? Not quite. The expert notes, “Brushing in the morning is equally important, as it helps remove the film of bacteria that has built up overnight and keeps your breath fresh.”

The difference lies in function: your night brush protects, and your morning brush refreshes. Both matter — but if you had to pick one, the nighttime routine wins for long-term health.

Expert-approved brushing routine

Dr Gupta recommends:

Brushing twice a day — morning and before bed, using fluoride toothpaste.

Rinse properly after every meal to reduce bacterial activity.

Avoiding snacks right after brushing at night.

Flossing daily to clean the tight spaces between teeth.

And yes, timing matters. The expert adds, “Don’t brush immediately after eating, especially if you’ve had acidic food. Wait for 20 to 30 minutes before brushing.”

Skipping your bedtime brush might save a few minutes, but it could cost your smile in the long run. When you brush before bed, you’re not just cleaning your teeth; you’re protecting them from hours of silent bacterial attack.

So tonight, before you scroll one last time, make sure your toothbrush gets its turn. Your morning breath, and your dentist will thank you.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet