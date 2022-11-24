Hypertension: 12 home remedies to beat high blood pressure

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 12 home remedies to beat Hypertension

Hypertension, also called high blood pressure, is increasingly becoming a common problem among people. Tight schedules, long office hours, and bad eating habits often lead many people to become targets of many mental and physical problems. While a person's blood pressure changes throughout the day, it usually shoots up when a person takes a lot of stress and pressure or does not eat healthy food. If the blood pressure gets too high or stays high for a long time, it leads to severe health problems like kidney failure, heart attack or stroke.

So it is crucial to maintain normal blood pressure. Here are 12 home remedies that help beat hypertension, as suggested by Dr. Blossom Kochhar.

A good hand massage can relieve a lot of tension and stress. Apply a good hand cream that has essential oils like lavender, neroli, or rose in it, push a generous amount and slowly massage it on both hands. Make sure that you massage each finger and wrist as well. Practice yoga regularly, it will help you to channel your chakras and align your thoughts. While going to bed, sprinkle some drops of lavender essential oil on your pillow to give you a good night’s sleep. Put your feet in warm water at least once in the entire day preferably in the latter half of the day, add some rock salt and a few drops of lavender oil to it. Post this, and do a brief foot massage. A good head massage can relieve all the tension and stress that you have. Remember to use a little warm oil and massage it in your hair. Press your pupil a little harder than the rest, that is where all the stress gets stored. Also, don’t forget your eyebrows which will surely give much-needed relief. Do not eat food, especially food that is high in salt 3 hours before your bedtime. Try to read a book, journal, or something interesting that will take away your mind from all the tension. In a bowl put some potpourri and sprinkle a few drops of rose essential oil. Its aroma will brighten your mood and lift up your spirits. Try to avoid alcohol and smoking after 5 pm. Do an extensive skincare routine, this is just to pamper yourself and make yourself feel important and in control of the situation. Do not sit in dim lights, and put on some music to rekindle your emotions. Whenever you feel tense, get your running shoes out and go for a walk or a run for at least half an hour.

