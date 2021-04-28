COVID 19: How will India get herd immunity and how can we put an end to Coronavirus pandemic?

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Last year when Coronavirus cases were at their peak many experts believed that as the number of infected individuals will increase there will be herd immunity of sorts that will make those infected by the virus immune to the complications of COVID 19. Speaking at India TV's special discussion on the occasion of beginning of registration of COVID 19 vaccine for 18+ on CoWin and Arogya Setu apps, Dr Shashank Joshi clarified that such claims stating that more number of infections can cause herd immunity are false and the concept of herd immunity doesn't apply in practice to Covid-19.

Moreover, during the second COVID wave in India, there have been multiple reported cases where an individual has been infected by coronavirus more than once.

Giving more insight, Dr Rajesh Malhottra shared that herd immunity can be attained through vaccination. Explaining further he said, people should not delay taking Covid-19 vaccine as this will give virus an opportunity to develop new variants, making it more deadly. He also stressed that the pandemic can come to end only by stopping the chain of transmission. One has to make sure that if an individual is infected, he shouldn't spread the virus. This can be done by isolating the patient or others who are in contact with the patient who are resistant to the virus. Therefore it is absolutely necessary to make sure that the virus doesn't spread.

For the unversed, herd immunity is a form of indirect protection from an infectious disease. It is the percentage of the population who must achieve immunity in order for a pandemic to end.