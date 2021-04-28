Covid India LIVE updates: Vaccine registration for 18+ to begin today, here's how you can do it

Wednesday, April 28, 2021
     
The country has launched the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16 this year. And now, a liberalized and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination is all set to take place from May 1. The registration of this drive is for citizens who are above 18 years of age and will begin today. Here are all the health updates on Covid-19 that you need to know.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 28, 2021 8:46 IST
The COVID cases in India have seen a jump making the country witnessed the second wave. People all over the nation are facing the trouble of shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, medicines, Remdesivir injections, etc. In the wake of the same, everyone is being asked to stay at home and do everything to increase their immunity. Not only this, the need for vaccination has now increased more which is why the government is asking people to come forward and get their doses. The country has launched the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16 this year. And now, a liberalized and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination is all set to take place from May 1. The registration of this drive is for citizens who are above 18 years of age and will begin today.

During this hour of crisis, it is important to keep yourself updated about the latest guidelines on Covid19 safety. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-

During this hour of crisis, it is important to keep yourself updated about the latest guidelines on Covid19 safety. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-

 

Live updates :Covid India LIVE updates:

  • Apr 28, 2021 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Dr Fauci: Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19

    The New York Times on Tuesday said Covaxin works by teaching the immune system to make antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The antibodies attach to viral proteins, such as the so-called spike proteins that stud its surface.

  • Apr 28, 2021 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    New testing strategy likely to speed up COVID-19 test results for healthcare workers

    While it is known that fast turnaround of COVID-19 test results for healthcare workers is critical, a team of investigators have now developed a coronavirusus testing strategy that maximises the proportion of negative results after a single round of testing, allowing prompt notification of results. The method also reduces the need for increasingly limited test reagents, as fewer additional tests are required. Their strategy is described in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, published by Elsevier.

    -ANI

  • Apr 28, 2021 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Canada PM Justin Trudeau contributes $10 million to Indian Red Cross society

    A tweet on his official Twitter handle read, "Right now, the people of India are facing a tragic situation. To help with everything from ambulance services to buying personal protective equipment, we’re contributing $10 million to @IndianRedCross  through @RedCrossCanada. We stand ready to donate extra medical supplies, too."

  • Apr 28, 2021 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Positivity rate in Delhi over 32 pc

    Delhi logged a record 381 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 32. 72 percent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department. This is the sixth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus. It had reported 380 deaths on Monday, 350 on Sunday, 357 deaths on Saturday, 348 on Friday, and 306 on Thursday, according to government data.

  • Apr 28, 2021 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Dr Harsh Vardhan urges citizens above 18 to get vaccinated

    A tweet made by him on Tuesday read, "Calling all citizens aged 18+ to gear up to get vaccinated against #COVID19 May 1 onwards. Registrations open up tomorrow, Apr 28 Log on to cowin & follow the steps to schedule your appointment."

  • Apr 28, 2021 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Apr 28, 2021 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    How to register for COVID vaccine via CoWin portal, Aarogya Setu app?

    COVID-19 vaccine registration has now been made mandatory for people of 18 years to 45 years of age. Here's how you can register for the vaccine via CoWin portal or Aarogya Setu app.

  • Apr 28, 2021 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The Centre on Tuesday said that it has provided more than 15 crore vaccine doses to states and Union Territories (UTs) "free of cost" so far, and more than 80 lakh additional doses will be received by the states/UTs in the next three days. In a statement, the Union Health Ministry said: "Government of India has so far provided more than 15 crore vaccine doses (15,65,26,140) to states/UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 14,64,78,983 doses. More than one crore doses (1,00,47,157) are still available with the states/UTs to be administered."

    Meanwhile, 86,40,000 more doses will be received in addition by the states/UTs in the next three days, it added.

    -IANS

  • Apr 28, 2021 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The largest vaccine drive for 18+ all set to take place on May 1

    The government, from the very first day, has been asking the citizens to get themselves vaccinated for COVID-19. Previously, it was the senior citizens and people above 45 years of age who were getting their doses. But now registration for citizens over 18 years of age have begun. They will now be eligible to book their slots online with the help of the government’s Co-WIN portal or the Aarogya Setu application, launched last year.

