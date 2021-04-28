Image Source : PTI Covid India LIVE updates: Vaccine registration for 18+ to begin today, here's how you can do it

The COVID cases in India have seen a jump making the country witnessed the second wave. People all over the nation are facing the trouble of shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, medicines, Remdesivir injections, etc. In the wake of the same, everyone is being asked to stay at home and do everything to increase their immunity. Not only this, the need for vaccination has now increased more which is why the government is asking people to come forward and get their doses. The country has launched the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16 this year. And now, a liberalized and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination is all set to take place from May 1. The registration of this drive is for citizens who are above 18 years of age and will begin today.

During this hour of crisis, it is important to keep yourself updated about the latest guidelines on Covid19 safety. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-