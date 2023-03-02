Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to reduce high blood pressure, diabetes risk if you are overweight

Being overweight or obese can increase the risk of developing various health problems, including high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. However, with a few lifestyle changes, you can significantly reduce your risk of these conditions. Here are the tips to reduce the risk of high blood pressure and diabetes if you are overweight.

Lose weight: Losing even a small amount of weight can have a significant impact on your blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Aim to lose 5-10% of your body weight if you are overweight or obese.

Exercise regularly: Physical activity is essential for maintaining a healthy weight and reducing the risk of high blood pressure and diabetes. Strive to engage in moderate-intensity exercise, like brisk walking, for a minimum of 30 minutes per day on most days of the week.

Follow a healthy diet: A healthy diet can help you lose weight, lower your blood pressure, and improve your blood sugar levels. Eating plenty of fruits, whole grains, vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats can help manage overweight.

Cut back on salt: Eating too much salt can increase blood pressure, so try to limit your intake to less than 2,300 mg per day.

Reduce your alcohol intake: Drinking too much alcohol can increase blood pressure and contribute to weight gain, so limit your intake to no more than one to two drinks per day.

Quit smoking: Smoking can damage your blood vessels and increase the risk of high blood pressure and diabetes, so quitting is essential.

Get enough sleep: Lack of sleep can contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of high blood pressure and diabetes, so aim for at least 7-8 hours of sleep every night

What leads a person to be overweight?

Being overweight can be caused by a variety of factors, including genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors, diet and physical activity levels. Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help manage overweight. Portion control and limiting processed foods high in added sugars and unhealthy fats are also important.

