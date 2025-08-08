How much sugar is too much? Expert explains health risks Consuming too much sugar can lead to serious health consequences such as weight gain, increased risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, mood swings, and skin problems. In this article, a health expert breaks down how excess sugar affects your body and the warning signs to watch for.

New Delhi:

Consuming excessive amounts of sweets and fried snacks can drastically escalate the likelihood of cardiac arrest, as well as obesity. An article from The Times of India reported that sweets and fried snacks are normally high in sugar, trans or saturated fats and sodium, which can bring about a multitude of health problems.

According to Abhijit Khadtare, Cardiologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, sweets and fried snacks are usually very high in calories while being extremely low or even devoid of any nutritional value. Regular consumption of these products indicates additional calorie intake, which means weight gain and ultimately obesity. Obesity is a large contributing factor to various diseases, inclusive of heart disease and diabetes. Apart from obesity, one should also be aware of other deadly diseases which can happen due to excessive sugar consumption.

Long-term health risks of high sugar intake

Heart disease: The ingredients in these snacks can be detrimental to the cardiovascular system.

Sugar: Too much sugar can promote insulin resistance, increase triglyceride levels, decrease HDL or "good" cholesterol and increase blood pressure. All these factors can cause chronic inflammation and the formation of plaque in your arteries (atherosclerosis) over time, which leads to heart attacks and strokes.

Unhealthy Fats: Fried foods usually have trans fats and saturated fats based on the oil in which they are cooked. These fats, if consumed in excess, can lead to an increase in "bad" cholesterol (LDL) and slowly harden and narrow your arteries.

Sodium: A lot of processed snacks are high in salt, which raises blood pressure, putting extra pressure on the heart, causing it to work a bit harder, and increasing the chance of damage to the artery walls.

Lifestyle Diseases: There are now so many more lifestyle diseases, like type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease, even in children, being linked to a higher consumption of these types of foods. There is some talk that the government might even introduce health warnings on things like high-fat and high-sugar street foods, similar to how they are treating cigarette smoking, which will be a strong indication of the growing health epidemic.

Binge Eating: Consuming these foods can be a component of binge-eating disorder, which negatively impacts heart health due to weight gain and high amounts of trans-fats, added sugars, and sodium. Health experts advise lowering consumption of these foods and swapping them for healthier foods, such as fruits and nuts. Additionally, mindful eating, portion control, and a balanced diet with whole foods, fibre, and protein are also important in maintaining a healthy weight and a strong heart.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

