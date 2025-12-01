Heart and lung support with ECMO: A detailed look at the life-saving therapy Learn how ECMO supports the heart and lungs during critical illness. Explore how it works, when it’s used, its benefits, risks and what patients should know.

Did you know? Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) means an artificial life support for the heart and lungs of those patients whose organs are too weak to function, giving them a second chance at life. This procedure is like a heart-lung bypass machine and supports the heart and lungs. It is helpful for those whose hearts or lungs are unable to work due to severe illness or injury. Here, the expert helps to understand what exactly ECMO is. Read on to know more about this.

Have you heard about ECMO? Don’t worry, we will explain to you. So, when a person’s heart or lungs stop working properly due to severe illness or injury, normal medical treatments like ventilators or medications may not be enough. In such life-threatening situations, ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) becomes a lifesaving support system. Yes, that’s right! It takes over the function of the heart and lungs temporarily, allowing them to rest and heal.

Understanding ECMO

It is a machine that helps to pump blood outside the body, removes carbon dioxide, adds oxygen, and then returns it to the patient. This advanced technology is used in cases of severe pneumonia or ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome), heart failure or cardiac arrest, post-surgery recovery when the heart needs support, and even severe infections like sepsis or complications that occur because of COVID-19. It can also be used in lung conditions such as respiratory failure, high blood pressure in the lungs, called pulmonary hypertension and even pneumonia. Here, the expert explains the procedure.

Procedure

According to Dr Kushal Bangar, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist, AIMS Hospital, Dombivli, during the procedure, a tube is inserted into a large blood vessel to take blood into the ECMO machine. Inside, oxygen is added, and carbon dioxide is removed, similar to what lungs tend to do. The oxygen-rich blood is then pumped back into the body. So, based on the patient’s condition, doctors may choose VA (venovenous) ECMO for heart and lung support or VV (venovenous) ECMO for lung-only support. The treating doctor will decide what is suitable for the patient.

The benefits

This machine helps the heart and lungs recover properly without any challenges. It is recommended by the doctor when other treatments fail, offering a final option for survival. This machine is also advised for critically ill patients bridge to recovery, transplant, or surgery.

Hence, Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is a form of life support used for babies, children and adults. It tends to provide circulation and oxygenation when the heart and lungs are not working.

