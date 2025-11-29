Winter pollution is worsening bronchitis: Key symptoms to watch and when to get tested Every winter, cough and breathlessness become part of daily life. But this year, bronchitis cases are rising faster. From early warning signs to doctor-recommended tests, here’s how to protect your lungs before symptoms turn serious.

New Delhi:

Every winter, complaints about persistent cough, breathlessness, chest tightness, and endless bouts of mucus start filling every conversation. This year is things are no different. With temperatures dipping and pollution levels climbing, doctors are seeing a sharp rise in bronchitis cases across cities.

According to Dr Tanish Mandal, Consultant Pathologist and Zonal Technical Chief, North India, Apollo Diagnostic Delhi, early testing is one of the most powerful tools to prevent minor inflammation from turning into chronic lung disease. “Timely diagnosis protects the lungs,” he says, especially because untreated bronchitis can progress to conditions like COPD and long-term lung damage.

Why does bronchitis spike in winter

Cold air narrows the airways. Pollution irritates them. Viral infections spread more easily. Together, they create the perfect storm for bronchitis, an inflammation of the bronchial tubes that carry air in and out of the lungs.

When these tubes swell, several symptoms follow:

Persistent cough

Wheezing or noisy breathing

Chest tightness

Thick mucus

Sore throat or mild fever

Fatigue and body aches

Winter doesn’t just trigger bronchitis; it also worsens existing respiratory conditions for people who are already vulnerable.

Acute vs chronic bronchitis: Knowing the difference matters

Acute bronchitis

Starts suddenly

Usually follows a cold or viral infection

Lasts days to weeks

Treatable with rest, hydration and medicines

Chronic bronchitis

Lasts for months

Often linked with smoking or long-term pollution exposure

Can permanently damage air passages

Is it a type of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

For both types, ignoring symptoms can lead to long-term lung complications, which is why Dr Mandal emphasises testing early rather than waiting for symptoms to worsen.

Why timely testing can save lungs

Bronchitis has symptoms similar to pneumonia, asthma flare-ups, or a viral infection. Tests help determine the right cause of illness and recommend appropriate treatment accordingly.

Dr Mandal says the following tests are recommended for those who suffer from a chronic cough, shortness of breath or wheezing:

1. Physical examination

A doctor does a preliminary diagnosis by checking the patient's breathing, history, and symptoms like crackles or airflow blockage.

2. Chest X-ray

Recommended if the cough persists for over two weeks, or when breathing becomes problematic. It helps identify the inflammation of the lungs and aids in ruling out pneumonia.

3. Lung function tests

These are used to measure lung functioning and the amount of air a person can inhale or exhale.

4. Sputum test

Useful for detecting an infection, allergen, or bacteria that may be exacerbating symptoms.

5. Spirometry

A quick, noninvasive test that measures airflow in order to confirm bronchitis and detect airway obstruction.

6. Blood tests

These reveal infections, inflammation levels, or low levels of oxygen. They also help in determining the severity of the condition.

How to prevent bronchitis in winter

Dr Mandal highlights simple but effective steps:

Wear a mask when you go outside, especially on days of high pollution

Use an air purifier in your home

Avoid active and passive smoking

Keep rooms well-ventilated

Wash hands frequently to avoid viral infections

Regular check-ups during winter for those with a previous lung problem history

Simple steps can help you avoid bronchitis this winters!

