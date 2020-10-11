How effective is Yoga and Ayurveda in third stage cancer, get to know from Swami Ramdev

Image Source : INDIA TV Swami Ramdev's yoga for cancer

Cancer is a disease which, if not detected at the right time, turns out to be fatal. However, it can also be cured at the third stage. Yes, as per yog guru Swami Ramdev yoga and ayurveda have that power, which can cure cancer patients even in the third stage. He explained how cancer can be cured through yoga.

Forms of cancer:

Blood cancer

Skin cancer

Breast cancer

Cervical cancer

Brain cancer

Bone cancer

prostate cancer

Lung cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Breast cancer

Practice these yoga asanas to avoid cancer:

Mandukasan

For this posture, sit down in Vrajasana or Padmasana. After this, take a deep breath and make a fist by turning the fingers of both your hands. Now keep the fist of both hands on either side of the navel and while exhaling, bend forward. After staying in this posture for a while, then again, while exhaling comfortably, become straight. Do this asana 5-6 times. Performing this asana is beneficial for diabetics. Help to increase immunity while releasing insulin in the pancreas.

Vakarasana

first sit comfortably for this. After this, you will spread your legs towards the front, there will be no gap between the legs, after this, bending the right leg, bring it next to the knee of the left leg and touch the ground while moving the right hand from behind the back. After this, by putting the left hand of the right foot with the left hand, you will touch the knee of the right foot. Keep breathing normal. Do this asana 2-3 times. Similarly repeat from the other side.

Gomukhasana

will sit in the posture of Vajrasana for this asana. If you want, you can keep the right foot under the ax of the left leg while bending from the knee and lifting the left left leg with both hands and bending it from the knee to the right of the right leg. Will keep up After this, they will move the left hand from the top to the back. At the same time, the other hand will pass from the back to the back. After this, the fingers of both hands will hold each other. This asana can be done for 5 minutes. Spinal cord strong, useful in hemorrhoids, beneficial for liver-kidney.

Mercatasan

Mercatasan is done in many ways. For this, the back of the back should lie down comfortably. After this, spread your hands equal to the shoulders. Then bend both legs with knees. Now join both the legs and do the right side first. With this, turn the neck to the left. Then do it like this. By doing this asana, relieve back pain, relieve every spinal problem, beneficial for cervical, gastric, kidney.

Uttanapadasana

This asana is exactly like Shalabhasana. It is not done by lying on the back of the stomach, but in it. By doing this asana, the chest and muscles get rid of back pain as well as every problem related to spinal cord. Along with this, there is a stretch in the neck and muscles with diabetes control.

Tadasana

stand upright for this posture. Keep the waist also straight. After this, hold the fingers of both hands in you. Now move the palms above your head. After this, while breathing slowly, standing on the toes, pull the body upwards. After staying in this state for a while, come back to the old state. Do this asana 7-8 times at least. By doing this Yogasan, the whole body is stretched.

By performing

this asana, the entire body remains fit. To do this asana, lie down in a yoga mat on the stomach first. After this, join the feet of both the legs. And keep both your hands under your thigh. After this, raise the legs slowly while breathing slowly. After staying in this condition for some time, come back to the old state. Do this asana for at least 5 minutes.

Do these yoga asanas as well:

Sasakasana

Makarasan

Bhujangasana

Shalabhasan

Pawanmuktasan

Micro exercises

Ardhalasan

Legacies

Paschimottasan

Sarvangasan

Headstand

Hallasan

Chakrasana

What to eat for cancer patients:

- Old rice, maize, millet and wheat -

Moong, lentils, pigeon

pea, gourd, bitter gourd, drumstick and parwal in

vegetables - Eat

pumpkin, dates, cabbage and carrots - Eat fluffy cabbage , broccoli, turnips and radishes

What cancer patients should not eat:

- Peas, chickpeas, rajma, urad, kabuli chana

- Avoid brinjal and jackfruit in the vegetable - Do

not eat fried cheese, curd, snacks, sour and spicy

- Do not eat spicy food, non-vegetarian and pickle

- Do not eat cold drinks, bakery products

- Consuming too much salt and alcohol is wrong

What is beneficial in the treatment of cancer:

1. Jowar juice

2. Sprouted wheat

3. Giloy juice

4. Watermelon

Benefits of organic food:

- Increases immunity

- Keeps the body perfectly healthy

- Rich in vitamins, minerals, protein

- Reduces the risk of cancer, blood pressure and diabetes

- Weight does not increases

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage