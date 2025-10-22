How changes in AQI levels impact asthma and COPD patients, doctor explains As winter sets in, northern India, particularly the NCR, faces declining air quality, with AQI often falling into the “poor” or “very poor” category. This poses serious health risks, especially for people with asthma, COPD, children, and the elderly.

New Delhi:

Most of northern India, particularly the National Capital Region (NCR), readies itself for a typical yet dangerous event as winter draws near: a sharp decline in air quality. A significant measure of pollution levels, the Air Quality Index (AQI), often resides in the "poor" or "very poor" category, signalling serious health risks, especially for individuals with chronic respiratory conditions like asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

People with existing lung conditions may be greatly affected by minor alterations in AQI. Particulate matter, such as PM2.5 and PM10, consists of tiny particles that can enter the lungs deeply and increase considerably when air quality worsens. These triggers lead to inflammation in the airways, resulting in symptoms such as chest tightness, wheezing, shortness of breath, and persistent coughing.

The Role of Indoor Pollution During the Cold Season

According to Dr Ankit Kumar Sinha, Senior Consultant & Unit Head - Pulmonology, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, it's essential to understand that external pollution isn't the primary issue. During winter, individuals frequently close their windows to shield themselves from the cold, resulting in the accumulation of indoor pollutants like dust, smoke from cooking, and volatile organic compounds. A constant exposure cycle is created by the combination of indoor and outdoor pollutants, worsening symptoms and increasing the likelihood of lasting lung injury.

Vulnerable Groups: Children, the Elderly, and Those with Preexisting Conditions

Individuals with existing health conditions, older adults, and young children are particularly vulnerable. Prolonged exposure to inadequate air quality can reduce lung capacity and heighten a child's likelihood of developing asthma in the future as their lungs continue to develop. On the other hand, elderly individuals might struggle more to bounce back from pollution-related respiratory issues due to their often compromised immune systems.

Long-Term Effects of Continuous Exposure to Low Air Quality

The overall effect of a low AQI is what renders this season particularly challenging. Even when the air quality temporarily gets better, continuous exposure over several days or weeks can lead to lasting inflammation. As a result, patients might experience ongoing shortness of breath, heightened fatigue, and a reliance on inhalers or bronchodilators.

Practical Steps to Protect Lung Health During High Pollution Days

Preventive measures and awareness, nonetheless, can significantly influence outcomes. Individuals can create well-informed plans for their outdoor activities by monitoring the daily AQI levels via reliable apps or official websites. It's advisable to remain indoors on days with poor air quality, utilise air purifiers if available, and wear N95 or similar masks when outdoors. Minimising the pressure on the lungs can also be accomplished by ensuring homes are properly ventilated during times of cleaner air, staying hydrated, and consistently using prescribed medications.

Furthermore, pulmonary rehabilitation and respiratory exercises, which can enhance lung capacity and endurance, have received increased focus. Basic measures such as maintaining indoor humidity levels and utilising saline solution for nasal rinsing can alleviate symptoms.

Ultimately, differences in air quality represent both a public health concern and an environmental challenge. Understanding how to modify and protect respiratory health can significantly reduce the chance of complications for individuals with asthma or COPD during periods of elevated pollution.

