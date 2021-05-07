VIDEO: Here's a test by Malaika Arora to check if your lungs are healthy while sitting at home

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL,FREEPIK Malaika Arora shares test to check if your lungs are healthy while sitting at home

Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast. The diva keeps reminding her followers to take care of themselves and exercise to keeps themselves healthy. With the increasing rate of covid cases, it has become very important to build immunity and strengthen the lungs. The coronavirus infection attacks the lungs and the oxygen level decreases at an alarming rate after a person tests positive. While not everyone diagnosed with Covid19 needs to get hospitalised to take oxygen, but it is important to keep your lungs healthy to fight the infection.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika Arora shared a home test to check if your lungs are healthy or not. She shared a video that showed a circle around lungs and a tiny ball moving alongside it. The post read, "Hold your breath for the red ball to spin 2 times, which is normal lungs. 5 rounds are strong lungs, 10 are superhuman lungs." You can test if your lungs are healthy while sitting at home.

Earlier, Malaika Arora shared yogasanas and pranayamas that help to make the lungs stronger. She wrote, "During these tough times, it is very very important to make Pranayama, a part of our daily life and this #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek let’s do a simple form of Pranayama, Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing Technique) that helps in boosting immunity and improving your lung capacity."

"Start with 6 rounds of Anulom Vilom should be practiced regularly with at least 2 hours of interval before/after having food. You can go up to 21 rounds."

Talking about her fitness regime, Malaika said, "I believe in having a routine which I choose to follow on a regular basis. I start my day with a good morning session of yoga and then I step outside to do a mix of other fitness activities as well like HIIT, walking, running, swimming and so on. Walking is a great way to improve and maintain your overall health and I make sure I do it for at least 30 minutes a day."

She added, "For achieving a fit body and mind, I believe eating right is the best way to maintain your health. The balance should be 30 per cent exercise to 70 per cent diet in order to achieve the body you wish for. If one wishes to follow a particular and strict diet, then they should always consult a doctor or a trainer and set up a diet best suited for their body."