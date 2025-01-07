HMPV rises in India: Know the death rate in Human Metapneumovirus cases

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the death rate in HMPV cases.

Concerns are growing after reports of a recent Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) epidemic in China. A few cases of HMPV have been detected in India as well. It is killing more people than it used to, especially in terms of its fatality rate, according to the Chinese CDC, which clarified the problem.

According to the CDC, "Children, immunocompromised populations, and the elderly are susceptible, and they are more likely to be co-infected with other respiratory viruses. HMPV often causes common cold symptoms, manifested as cough, fever, nasal congestion, and wheezing, but sometimes it can result in bronchitis and pneumonia in severe cases."

As per the DNA reports, the agency further warned that it can be severe in high-risk individuals. "In susceptible individuals with underlying medical conditions, HMPV infection can lead to death. According to data from an article published in *Lancet Global Health* in 2021, one per cent of acute lower respiratory infection-related deaths in children under age five can be attributed to HMPV. Currently, there is no vaccine or effective medication against HMPV, and treatment is mostly focused on alleviating symptoms."

Meanwhile, Dr Manish Mittal, Consultant Physician, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, has told us that HMPV is a respiratory virus identified in 2001 that causes upper and lower respiratory infections. The virus can infect people of all ages, although young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are the most susceptible. The virus belongs to the Pneumoviridae family, where it primarily infects the respiratory tract, with a similarity to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. HMPV infections typically have an incubation period ranging from 3 to 6 days, progressing from mild cold-like conditions to serious respiratory distress.

HMPV is not as contagious as COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and belongs to different viral families, but its symptoms often overlap with those of other respiratory infections like the flu.

HMPV is characterised by cold-like symptoms such as cough, runny nose, fever and nasal congestion. In extreme cases, it causes wheezing, breathing difficulties, bronchitis, and Pneumonia.

This virus can infect anyone, but the most susceptible groups are infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems or pre-existing respiratory conditions like asthma or COPD.

