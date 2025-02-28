High blood pressure to cancer: Many serious diseases can be averted with Swami Ramdev's Ayurvedic remedies If you want to avoid falling prey to diseases like high blood pressure, sugar, thyroid and cancer, then you should start following some Ayurvedic remedies.

Everyone is entangled in the illusory web of electronic radiation. It is destroying health every moment. It is difficult to avoid it wherever you go, be it home, office or market. But the helplessness is such that no one is worried about this enemy of life nor is there any feeling of fear. No one sees the danger of radiation from gadgets until it makes you sick. Unfortunately, people are shooting themselves in the foot. Forget about home and office, they are roaming around with many electronic gadgets. This means that there is no chance of getting out of the 'electronic magnetic field'. It is really dangerous from a health point of view. People are a little concerned about the radiation from mobile towers but are unaware of the harm caused by household items like fridges, microwaves, laptops, electric shaver-dryers, phone-earphone-WiFi routers, and inverters.

Experts are saying that electronic radiation is the main cause of cancer. Studies say that using cell phones for more than 30 minutes every day increases the risk of brain tumours by 200 to 400 per cent in 8 to 10 years. Not only this, tingling in the head, fatigue, dizziness, sleeplessness, dryness in the eyes, poor digestion, irregular heartbeat, and joint pain, all are also caused by the rays emitted from electronic appliances. By the way, many celebrities and well-off people from abroad as well as in our country are taking various measures to avoid this radiation. They are getting curtains installed in their homes which work like a shield to stop radiation. You must be thinking about how is this possible for everyone, so do not worry and put your phone on flight mode while sleeping. Apart from this, reduce the use of earphones. However, there is also a shield of yoga which is free and can save you from all kinds of harm.

Healthy Lifestyle

According to Swami Ramdev, to maintain a healthy lifestyle, try to get up early, do yoga, eat a healthy diet and avoid fried food. Always try to get proper sleep and drink 4 litres of water in a day.

What to eat for a healthy body?

Eat hot and fresh food.

Eat less than your appetite.

Include plenty of salad in your diet.

Eat seasonal fruits.

Include curd and buttermilk in your diet.

Benefits of daily yoga

If you practice yoga regularly then your energy will increase, BP, sugar and weight will be under control. There will be improvement in sleep and better mood.

How to take care of oneself

Get your BP checked once a month

Get your cholesterol checked every 6 months

Get your blood sugar checked every 3 months

Get your eyes tested once a year

Get a full body checkup done every year

