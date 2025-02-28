Diabetes Symptoms: Is bad breath a sign of high blood sugar levels? Expert reveals There are several known symptoms of diabetes and these are frequent urination, thirst, constant hunger, weight loss, vision changes and fatigue. However, there are several lesser-known symptoms and spotting them could help in early diagnosis. Read on to know if bad breath is a sign of diabetes.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects 830 million people across the world which is nearly 14% of adults aged 18 years and above, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Diabetes occurs when the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin or the body cannot use the insulin effectively. This eventually leads to high blood sugar levels.

When your diabetes is not managed, it can lead to severe complications such as kidney disease, nerve damage and retinopathy among others. Therefore, it is important to diagnose the condition at an early stage. Spotting the symptoms of diabetes at an early stage can help you diagnose the condition and you can seek the required treatment.

There are several known symptoms of diabetes and these are frequent urination, thirst, constant hunger, weight loss, vision changes and fatigue. However, there are several lesser-known symptoms and spotting them could help in early diagnosis. One of these symptoms is bad breath.

Read on as Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram explains how bad breath can be a sign of high blood sugar levels.

Bad breath can be a sign of high blood sugar levels, especially in people with diabetes. This occurs due to two main reasons: dry mouth (xerostomia) and diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).

When blood sugar levels are high, the body tries to remove excess sugar through urine, leading to dehydration. This can reduce saliva production, causing dry mouth. Saliva plays a crucial role in washing away food particles and bacteria. Without enough saliva, bacteria thrive in the mouth, leading to halitosis (bad breath). Additionally, high glucose levels in saliva provide an ideal environment for bacteria, increasing the risk of gum disease, another contributor to bad breath.

In people with uncontrolled diabetes, the body may not produce enough insulin to use glucose for energy. Instead, it breaks down fat, producing ketones as an alternative fuel source. When ketones build up in the blood, they can cause a serious condition called diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). One of the key symptoms of DKA is a fruity or acetone-like odour on the breath due to the presence of ketones. This type of bad breath is a medical emergency and requires immediate attention.

If bad breath is caused by high blood sugar, managing diabetes effectively through proper medication, diet and hydration can help. Good oral hygiene, including regular brushing, flossing and dental check-ups, also plays a vital role in preventing bad breath.

