How infertility and intimacy issues are interconnected in today’s fast-paced world? Expert explains

In today’s fast-paced world people are more likely to live a sedentary lifestyle which has a significant impact on couples’ intimate lives. It has made drastic changes in how couple connects these days on both emotional and physical levels. Modern lifestyle mostly consists of busy work schedules, long working hours, financial pressures, digital distractions, and higher stress levels. This further leads to a decline in emotional bonding and intimacy. Most couples experience several relationship problems that can adversely impact their capacity to have healthy communication as well as a healthy intimate life. Some may believe that intimacy problems have nothing to do with fertility but they are crucial for conception. Lack of emotional connection between the partners can usually result in too much stress and anxiety that can directly influence their reproductive health. Dr Aswati Nair Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Rajouri Garden, Delhi, explains how issues of intimacy can adversely impact fertility in both men and women and why healthy relationships are important.

How do intimacy issues affect fertility?

Increased stress and hormonal imbalance: The emotional stress in the relationship can cause the release of stress hormones such as cortisol. This can further disrupt sperm production and testosterone levels in men and ovulation in women due to excessive cortisol levels.

Communication barriers: Because of intimacy problems many couples shy away from open talks or discussions regarding the same. This may result in various misunderstandings, frustration, and annoyance. Decreased communication is challenging to solve and find professional help for low libido, painful sexual intercourse, or infertility.

Hormonal imbalances: Emotional distance can contribute to your mental burden. This may result in hormonal imbalances such as low estrogen, progesterone, or testosterone levels. These alterations may result in problems such as irregular menstrual cycles, erectile dysfunction, and low libido which may impact conception.

Relationship conflicts: Frequent fights and arguments and unresolved relationship problems can easily lead to emotional distress. Couples can face problems like irregular menstrual periods, erectile dysfunction, or hormonal imbalance. These problems combined can significantly affect your fertility making it difficult to conceive naturally.

