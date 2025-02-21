Can you be pregnant and not know? Doctor explains cryptic pregnancies In this article, we have explained everything about cryptic pregnancy. Let's know who is prone to cryptic pregnancy and how can we prevent such pregnancies.

Cryptic pregnancy is defined as a pregnancy where the woman is unaware that she is pregnant for many months. It’s otherwise called a stealthy pregnancy. With about 1:475 pregnancies going unnoticed until 20 weeks and 1:2500 until about delivery, the incidence of rising cryptic pregnancies is indeed concerning.

Who is prone to a cryptic pregnancy?

Women with lactational amenorrhea who have delivered recently and are breastfeeding the newborn may not know when they are ovulating and are unaware of the fertile period. Unprotected Intercourse during this time may result in a Cryptic pregnancy. They may be under a false impression that the periods are missed as they are feeding the baby. On the contrary, they could be pregnant unknowingly for almost 12-14 weeks.

Patients with PCOS have irregular and unpredictable cycles, due to which they may not be able to track safe and unsafe periods during the periods and end up getting pregnant.

Perimenopausal age group women can still ovulate and become pregnant, although they feel old with no chance of pregnancy. Missed periods during this period are usually mistaken for perimenopausal irregular cycles, but they can be a sign of pregnancy as well.

Many women may think that oral contraceptive pills are a complete birth control modality. However, there is a very low possibility of failure, which may lead to unintended pregnancy. In such cases, women might not consider the possibility of being pregnant because they assume the pills provide complete protection.

Symptoms of a cryptic pregnancy:

Dr Spurthy G Janney, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, said, "Usually, all symptoms similar to a normal pregnancy can be seen in a cryptic pregnancy, but they tend to go unnoticed."

Missed periods - generally mistaken for irregular cycles, and the woman thinks very unlikely of an existing pregnancy.

generally mistaken for irregular cycles, and the woman thinks very unlikely of an existing pregnancy. Vaginal spotting or bleeding – this early pregnancy symptom can be mistaken for irregular cycles or a scanty period.

this early pregnancy symptom can be mistaken for irregular cycles or a scanty period. Weight gain – Sometimes, the woman may feel she is gaining weight while being unaware of the pregnancy and baby bump. Many women may not be able to recognise fetal movements for various reasons like the placenta lying anteriorly, being overweight or obese, etc.

How to diagnose?

Diagnosing cryptic pregnancy follows the same process as that of a normal pregnancy. A simple blood test (serum beta HCG) can provide an accurate result of pregnancy. Furthermore, a routine Ultrasound will be needed to confirm it and related points. Once the pregnancy is diagnosed, it’s discrete for the patient to continue or terminate. Abiding by the rules and regulations with the practice guidelines, a plan is carried out to manage the situation accordingly.

Are the women at higher risk of a cryptic pregnancy?

Yes, there could be several maternal and fetal complications due to a cryptic pregnancy. The expectant mother may be at risk due to nutritional deficiency, poor antenatal check-ups, infrequent visits to the doctor, and failure to take required scans, lab tests, and required medications. Many pregnant women may also develop gestational diabetes, hypertension, etc., which may pose additional risks to the lives of both her and the unborn child. For the developing fetus, the risk of congenital anomalies can be high due to a lack of prenatal screening. Preterm labour can be common in these women, which can cause low birth weight and restricted growth of the fetus, requiring intensive neonatal care post-birth.

How do we prevent such pregnancies?

Always practice safe and effective contraception if you are not looking for a pregnancy, irrespective of PCOS and irregular cycles. Be more vigilant about the pregnancy symptoms, and if there is any doubt, reach out to your obstetrician and avail a blood test to rule out pregnancy. Be very aware of your body’s physical, mental, and sexual health.

