Frequent UTIs? How chronic infections could be linked to your gut health, know details

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are a common medical complaint affecting millions of people around the world, especially women. While occasional UTIs can often be treated successfully, recurrent or chronic UTIs, defined as experiencing two or more infections within six months or three or more in a year, can have a very serious impact on quality of life. Recent research studies have found that chronic UTIs are not just due to urinary tract issues but might be associated closely with the gut.

When we spoke to Dr Anuj Arora, Consultant, Urology, Uro-Oncology, Robotics Urology & Kidney Transplant, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, he said that the human gut is home to trillions of microorganisms that are collectively known as the gut microbiome. This complex ecosystem plays a vital role in digestion, immunity, and overall health. However, when the balance of "good" and "bad" bacteria in the gut is disrupted (a condition known as dysbiosis), it can have ripple effects throughout the body, including the urinary tract.

UTI causes

According to research, pathogenic bacteria such as Escherichia coli, one of the common causes of UTIs, originate in the gut and may find their way into the urinary tract causing UTIs. Healthy bacteria in the gut help keep a delicate balance to inhibit the proliferation of pathogenic bacteria. The scenario changes with the development of dysbiosis. This leads to increased proliferation of harmful bacteria and the likelihood of infection.

Antibiotics and UTI

Antibiotics are the cornerstone of UTI treatment, but their overuse can further disrupt gut health. While antibiotics kill harmful bacteria responsible for UTIs, they can also eliminate beneficial bacteria in the gut. This imbalance may weaken the body's natural defences and make individuals more susceptible to recurrent infections.

How to improve gut health to prevent recurrences of UTIs?

Improvement of gut health can be a good strategy to prevent recurrences of UTIs. A rich intake of dietary fibre and fermented foods can balance the natural gut bacteria. One of the promising probiotics is Lactobacillus. These have been reported to suppress harmful bacteria, which might cause UTI, and further support the body's immune response.

Chronic constipation can cause dysfunctional evacuation of urine from the urinary bladder which will increase the risk of developing recurrent UTIs. Thus, treating chronic constipation is important for reducing the incidence of recurrent UTIs.

Additionally, staying hydrated and maintaining proper hygiene are critical factors in preventing UTIs. If infections persist, looking into possible causes, such as dysbiosis in the gut, may offer a more effective long-term solution to the problem.

For those struggling with chronic UTIs, consulting a healthcare professional to explore this connection could open the door to lasting relief.

