Heart disease to diabetes; know what happens to your body when you follow a sedentary lifestyle

With the rise in the use of mobile phones, laptops and televisions, there has been a lack of physical activity or movement. This is referred to as a sedentary lifestyle and it can impact one's health severely. Being a couch potato, not exercising and sitting or lying down all the time can lead you to develop diseases.

These diseases include both physical as well as mental health issues. Studies have shown how a sedentary lifestyle can lead to several chronic diseases. Read on to know what happens to your body when you follow a sedentary lifestyle.

Risk of Heart Disease

When you have prolonged periods of inactivity, it can increase blood pressure, cholesterol levels and inflammation, all of which are risk factors for heart disease. When you’re inactive, the heart has to work harder to pump blood, and circulation is less efficient. This leads to the buildup of plaque in the arteries (atherosclerosis) and this over time can lead to heart attacks or strokes.

Poor Posture

Sitting for prolonged periods can negatively affect posture, leading to slouching and back pain. Over time, this can lead to chronic musculoskeletal issues.

Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

A sedentary lifestyle is one of the major causes of insulin resistance which results in high blood sugar levels over time and causes type 2 diabetes. Lack of physical activity also impairs your body’s ability to use glucose for energy, thereby, increasing the risk of developing diabetes.

Weight Gain and Obesity

Sedentary lifestyle also leads to a decrease in calorie expenditure which can lead to weight gain over time. If you consume more calories than you burn, excess fat gets stored in the body and this can lead to obesity. Obesity is also a risk factor for several chronic health conditions.

Poor Circulation

Sitting for long periods or not moving much can result in poor circulation, especially in the legs. This can lead to swelling, varicose veins and deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

