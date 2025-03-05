Mini stroke symptoms: 5 signs of a transient ischemic attack that you should know It is important to not ignore a mini stroke as it can be a warning sign of a brain stroke. According to Mayo Clinic, about 1 in 3 people who have a TIA will eventually have a stroke. Here are a few signs of a transient ischemic attack that you should know.

Mini stroke, also known as a transient ischemic attack (TIA) is a short period of symptoms that are similar to that of a stroke. It is like a temporary stroke wherein there's a temporary lack of blood flow to the brain. A mini stroke usually lasts for a few minutes and doesn't cause long-term damage.

But it is important to not ignore a mini stroke as it can be a warning sign of a brain stroke. According to Mayo Clinic, about 1 in 3 people who have a TIA will eventually have a stroke, with about half occurring within a year after the TIA. While a mini stroke can be a warning sign, it can also give you a chance of prevention of brain stroke. Here are a few signs of a transient ischemic attack that you should know.

Sudden Numbness or Weakness

This can occur on one side of the body, including the face, arm or leg. For example, you might notice that one side of the face droops or the arm feels weak or numb. This is often a result of a temporary reduction in blood flow to certain parts of the brain which affects the nerves that control muscle movement.

Difficulty Speaking or Understanding Speech

One might suddenly have trouble speaking or might speak in a slurred or unclear way. They may also have difficulty understanding others, even though they seem to be aware of what's happening. This is due to temporary disruption in the areas of the brain that is responsible for language processing.

Sudden Vision Problems

Vision problems in one or both eyes can occur such as blurred vision, double vision or sudden blindness in one eye. This happens when the blood flow to the part of the brain that controls vision is temporarily interrupted.

Dizziness or Loss of Balance

A sudden dizziness, lightheadedness or a loss of balance may happen which makes it difficult to walk or stand. This could indicate that the brain is not receiving enough blood flow to coordinate movement and balance.

Sudden Severe Headache

Although headaches are less common in TIAs than other symptoms, some people may experience a sudden and severe headache with no known cause. This could be a sign of a sudden drop in blood flow to the brain.

Mini strokes are usually a warning sign of an impending stroke and immediate medical attention is important. Prompt treatment can help prevent a full-blown stroke.

