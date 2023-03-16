H3N2 Virus Influenza cases rise: Can antibiotics help in this flu? Here's what experts say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAIK_YOUNUS_REPORTER Can antibiotics help in H3N2 cases? Here is what experts say

H3N2 Virus Influenza cases rise: The recent outbreak of the H3N2 virus has caused concern among citizens who are unsure if antibiotics can effectively treat the disease. However, it is important to note that antibiotics are only effective against bacterial infections, not viral ones like H3N2. Doctors explain that H3N2 is a type of influenza virus that cannot be treated with antibiotics. Doctors l also emphasize that antibiotics should not be used for treating H3N2 infections.

Reports have shown that, throughout the country, seven people have died due to the H3N2 virus, with a surge in cases seen in Delhi. Dr G C Khilnani, Chairman of PSRI Institute of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, said that the majority of ICU admissions for H3N2 viral pneumonia have been for patients over 75 years old with severe comorbidities.

Can antibiotics help in H3N2 virus cases?

Self-medicating with antibiotics can cause harm to the body, and health experts discourage this practice. Prolonged use of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic resistance, making primary diseases difficult to treat and potentially fatal. Common side effects of taking antibiotics without consulting a doctor include underdosing, antibiotic resistance, and the spread of infection.

It's important to note that not all infections require antibiotics, and they should only be used when absolutely necessary. Dengue, for example, is a viral infection that does not require antibiotics. Instead, symptomatic treatments such as fever control and hydration are recommended.

Experts recommend early consultation with a specialist and the early initiation of antivirals such as Oseltamivir, along with strict bed rest, for H3N2 infections. Avoiding mass gatherings, wearing masks, and maintaining proper hygiene can also help prevent the spread of the virus.

Essentially, antibiotics are not effective against viral infections like H3N2, and self-medicating with them can cause harm. It's important to consult a doctor for proper treatment and follow guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus, such as wearing masks and maintaining hygiene.

