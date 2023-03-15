H3N2 Virus Influenza: Severe illness warning signs and symptoms you shouldn't ignore

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK H3N2 Influenza: Severe illness warning signs and symptoms

H3N2 Virus Influenza, a subtype of the Influenza A virus has been rapidly spreading in India, with around 90 cases and two fatalities so far. The sickness is supposed to create a fever that lasts 3-5 days and a cough and cold that lasts up to three weeks. The H3N2 influenza symptoms include persistent cough, headache, fever, and sinus-related symptoms. While the condition is generally moderate, it has the potential to become severe in susceptible groups, putting one at risk of complications and even death.

Severe Symptoms of H3N2 influenza

Trouble breathing or shortness of breath might signify the development of pneumonia or other respiratory issues.

Severe or persistent vomiting: Severe or persistent vomiting can be a sign of severe H3N2 influenza. This can lead to dehydration.

Dehydration: Dehydration can develop if a person with H3N2 influenza does not drink enough water or is suffering severe vomiting or diarrhoea.

Low blood pressure: Low blood pressure can develop if a person with severe H3N2 influenza is dehydrated or has sepsis.

Rapid breathing: Rapid breathing can occur if a person with severe H3N2 influenza has trouble breathing or has low oxygen saturation.

Worsening of pre-existing chronic medical disorders: H3N2 influenza can aggravate pre-existing chronic medical conditions such as asthma or diabetes.

Bluish lips or face can be an indication of low oxygen levels in the blood, which can occur with serious breathing infections such as pneumonia, which can be a consequence of influenza.

Seizures or convulsions can develop as a result of fever or inflammation in the brain, which can occur with severe instances of influenza or other viral diseases.

Confusion or disorientation can arise as a result of fever or inflammation in the brain, which can occur with severe instances of influenza or other viral diseases.

Common Signs of H3N2 influenza

High fever: One of the most typical symptoms of H3N2 infection is the rapid onset of high fever. The fever might persist for 3 to 4 days and can range from 100 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cough: Another typical symptom of H3N2 infection is a dry, persistent cough. Coughing can be severe and linger for weeks.

Sore throat: Another typical symptom of H3N2 infection is a painful throat. Other symptoms like fever and cough may accompany it.

Headache: People with H3N2 influenza frequently have headaches. They can be severe and long-lasting.

Fatigue: Fatigue and weakness are frequent H3N2 symptoms. These may persist for several weeks after the other symptoms have subsided.

Body aches: Those with H3N2 influenza frequently have body pain, particularly in the back, arms, and legs. They can be severe and long-lasting.

Chills: A typical symptom of H3N2 infection is chilling. They are sometimes accompanied by a fever and physical pain.

