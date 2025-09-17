H3N2 flu in Delhi: Symptoms, treatment, and how to stay safe Delhi-NCR is battling a sharp H3N2 flu wave, with longer recovery times and rising hospital cases. Learn symptoms, treatment, and prevention tips here.

New Delhi:

Delhi-NCR is battling a sharp wave of viral infections, with H3N2 flu emerging as the dominant strain. According to the LocalCircles survey, nearly 69% of households have reported at least one member down with flu-like illness this month

Doctors say the current outbreak is causing longer recovery times, more hospital visits, and severe complications in high-risk groups. Here’s what you need to know about H3N2 flu, its symptoms, and how to stay safe.

What is the H3N2 flu? Understanding the virus

H3N2 is a subtype of influenza A virus, known to cause more severe respiratory illness compared to the common flu.

Why does it spread faster?

H3N2 persists on surfaces and in crowded places longer than most other milder strains, facilitating the easy rate of transmission.

H3N2 flu symptoms you should not ignore

High fever lasting beyond 3–4 days

Persistent cough and sore throat

Shortness of breath or wheezing

Fatigue, body aches, and headache

Gastrointestinal issues like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea

Doctors warn that children, senior citizens, and people with diabetes, asthma, or heart disease are at higher risk.

H3N2 flu cases in Delhi: Current situation

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Doctors advise wearing masks in crowded areas to reduce the spread of H3N2 flu in Delhi-NCR.

Hospitals across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Faridabad are flooded with admissions for pneumonia, bronchitis, and respiratory difficulty. Many patients say common over-the-counter medicines like paracetamol aren’t proving effective, prompting doctor consultations.

Is H3N2 the same as swine flu?

No. Swine flu is caused by the H1N1 subtype, while H3N2 is another subtype within Influenza A. Both can cause respiratory illness, but they are distinct strains.

H3N2 flu treatment and home care tips

Doctors advise rest, hydration, and symptomatic relief with prescribed medication. Avoid self-medicating with antibiotics unless directed by a physician. Steam inhalation and warm fluids can also ease symptoms.

H3N2 flu vaccine: Who should get it?

Annual flu shots act to reduce the effects of influenza, including H3N2. Vaccination is, therefore, advised for children, elderly persons, and patients with chronic conditions.

H3N2 prevention: Steps to keep safe in Delhi

Regular hand wash

Put on masks in crowded places

Avoid close contact with sick people

Keep children home if they show any symptoms

Eat a nutritious diet and stay hydrated

When to see a doctor for H3N2 flu

Get medical help immediately when symptoms worsen, high-grade fever occurs, chest pain worsens, difficulty breathing occurs, or there is the onset of dehydration.

H3N2 vs seasonal flu: Major differences

H3N2 may be considered yet another seasonal flu, but doctors say the differentiation is considerable. Generally, seasonal flu lasts for about five or seven days, with symptoms such as fever, sore throat, and body aches alleviating quickly with good rest or proper use of OTC drugs. Conversely, the H3N2 strain usually lasts longer, for about ten days or more, with higher intensities of fever being experienced, as well as along with prolonged severity of cough and greater difficulty in breathing. While the more common strain causes fatigue in the patient, too, it is much rarer to see fatigue lasting much longer after the resolution of other symptoms with H3N2. Another difference lies in the management of seasonal flu, where patients get treated with nothing more than a couple of medicines, in comparison to H3N2, which is proving to be tougher and requiring extended medical treatment and closer supervision for most patients.

H3N2 flu, having affected almost seven in ten households in Delhi-NCR, has now grown to be a health concern of utmost importance. Recognising symptoms early, following preventive measures, and seeking timely medical help are crucial steps to reduce risks and safeguard vulnerable groups.

