H3N2 flu Delhi: Cases surge in national capital; know symptoms, risks, and preventive measures H3N2 flu is a subtype of the influenza A virus that commonly circulates during seasonal flu outbreaks. The virus spreads very easily through respiratory droplets and contaminated surfaces. Read on to know the symptoms, risk factors, and preventive measures of H3N2.

New Delhi:

There has been a surge of H3N2 influenza cases in Delhi. This is not a common flu and can cause severe symptoms, which can take a long time to recover from. Hospitals, doctors, and experts have sounded an alert for the public to take necessary precautions that keep themselves protected.

H3N2 flu is a subtype of the influenza A virus that commonly circulates during seasonal flu outbreaks. This has the ability to mutate rapidly, which makes it a strain that is difficult to control. The virus spreads very easily through respiratory droplets and contaminated surfaces.

Read on to know the symptoms, risk factors, and preventive measures of H3N2.

Symptoms of H3N2

Here are some of the symptoms of H3N2 flu.

Fever

Cough, which can last for two weeks

Runny nose

Sore throat

Headache

Nausea

Muscle and joint pain

Abdominal pain or discomfort

Diarrhoea

Itching or pain in the ears.

Risk factors of H3N2

Some people have a higher risk of getting infected with the virus. According to Apollo Hospitals, these people are:

Pregnant women

Kids under five years

Older people

Individuals experiencing constant ailments

People taking steroids, receiving chemotherapy, or having immunosuppressive diseases like AIDS or HIV.

Healthcare workers who are constantly in contact with patients.

Preventive measures of H3N2

Get Vaccinated: Seasonal flu vaccines usually protects against H3N2. Annual vaccination helps reduce the risk of infection and lowers the severity of illness.

Practice Good Hand Hygiene: Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitiser. This reduces the chances of picking up the virus from contaminated surfaces.

Wear Masks in Crowded Places: Since H3N2 spreads through respiratory droplets, wearing a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated areas can reduce the risk of transmission.

Maintain Respiratory Hygiene: Cover your mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing. Dispose of tissues properly to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Strengthen Immunity: A balanced diet, adequate sleep, and regular exercise help boost your immune system. A stronger immunity improves your body’s ability to fight infections, including H3N2.

