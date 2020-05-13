Go for chutney instead of dips: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar stresses on importance of eating local food

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ RUJUTA.DIWEKAR Go for chutney instead of dips: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar stresses on importance of eating local foods

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for “local” and “atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)” celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has rightfully talked about the importance of eating local food. Yes, going desi when it comes to healthy eating and diet should be your new mantra amid and after the lockdown. Local food is fresher, healthier and tastes better, because it spends less time in transit from farm to plate, and therefore, loses fewer nutrients and incurs less spoilage.

Taking to Instagram, Rujuta Diwekar shared a simple yet nutriious plate full of local food and wrote, "Eat local- it helps the local economy and also supports the global ecology". Hence, it is now time to say yes to khicdi instead of smoothie while opting for chutney instead of dips.

Buying local food keeps local farms healthy and creates local jobs at farms and in local food processing and distribution systems.

