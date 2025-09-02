National Nutrition Week: 5 food swaps Gen Z should be making this year This Nutrition Week, discover 5 simple food swaps Gen Z can embrace—from makhana to kombucha—that prove healthy eating can be tasty and fun.

Gen Z is silently changing the way India eats food. They are a generation of youngsters with part-time jobs and evolving social circles, who are more and more attentive to what they put on their plates. Gen Z think of replacing fizzy drinks with gut-friendly beverages, or swapping ancient grain snacks for processed snacks. Their eating patterns underline a deeper concern for wellbeing and equilibrium.

In honour of National Nutrition Week, we highlight five simple swaps that are not merely food fads, but are deeply rooted in nutrition science. Gen Z will certainly be eager to try these new dietary changes. We’ll also share the insights of Abhishake Jetly, a nutrition consultant from ZOFF Foods.

Food swaps Gen Z should be making this year

1. Chips → Makhana

Who doesn’t love chips? But fried snacks loaded with oil and salt aren’t exactly kind to the body. Jetly points out: “Makhanas are light, roasted, and nutrient-rich with protein and magnesium, making them a far better snacking choice.” They’re crunchy, filling, and a guilt-free way to satisfy cravings.

2. Coke → Kombucha

Sugary sodas may be refreshing, but they don’t do much for your health. Kombucha, on the other hand, brings probiotics that support digestion and gut balance. “This shift is about gut health awareness. Fermented drinks bring probiotics into daily diets, which Gen Z is embracing,” Jetly explains.

3. Pasta → Millet bowls

Pasta is a comfort food for many, but it’s often made with refined flour that spikes blood sugar. Ancient grains like jowar, bajra, and foxtail millet are making a comeback in modern kitchens. “Millets are nutrient-dense, gluten-free, and keep energy levels stable. That’s why millet-based meals are becoming mainstream,” Jetly says.

4. Midnight snacks → Roasted seeds & dry fruits

Late-night hunger pangs are real, especially for students and young professionals. Instead of reaching for fried noodles or biscuits, Jetly recommends keeping roasted seeds or flavoured dry fruits handy. They’re crunchy, satisfying, and add nutrients instead of empty calories.

5. Fried namkeen → Roasted mixes

Namkeen with your evening tea is a tradition, but it’s often heavy on oil and sodium. The healthier shift is towards roasted nut-seed mixes, which give you protein, fibre, and good fats without compromising on flavour. The swap is equally satisfying for your craving and your body.

Gen Z’s choices in food prove the old adage wrong in the best way possible; they show that ‘healthy’ does not mean ‘flavourless.’ Thoughtful substitutions like trading chips for makhana, Coke for kombucha, and pasta for millet speak volumes about the modern definition of nutrition and the new Gen Z approach to it.

Gen Z is leading a quiet revolution in the way India eats. These swaps show that it’s possible to balance taste, convenience, and health at the same time.