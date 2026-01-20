From lumps to skin changes: Delhi-based oncologist shares warning signs of breast cancer In an interview with India TV, Dr Aditya Sarin of the Oncology Department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, highlighted breast cancer warning signs, including persistent lumps, skin changes, nipple discharge, armpit swelling, and signs of advanced disease.

Breast cancer is often spoken about in hushed tones. Many people know it exists, but fewer feel confident about recognising the signs early. Lumps are ignored. Changes are brushed aside. Symptoms are explained away. And that delay can matter.

What doctors stress, again and again, is that the body usually gives signals. They may be subtle at first, but they are there. Paying attention, without panic, is key. India TV spoke to Dr Aditya Sarin, Department of Oncology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, about the warning signs of breast cancer that should never be overlooked.

Breast cancer: Signs that should never be ignored

A lump that does not go away

The most important sign is still a breast lump. And not just one you noticed yesterday. As Dr Sarin explained, “If a lump is felt today, it has actually been forming in the body for quite some time.” Small lumps usually go unnoticed. Only when they grow to around five millimetres and then closer to one centimetre do most women begin to feel them. “That is when there is a realisation that something is there,” he said. Any lump that persists, even for days or weeks, needs proper evaluation without delay.

When the skin starts to look different

Changes in the texture of breast skin is another warning sign. The skin may become hard or start looking like an orange peel, with visible pores. According to Dr Sarin, this happens when “cancer cells enter the dermal lymphatics, which are the channels through which lymph drains from the breast.” It is not a cosmetic issue. It is a medical signal.

Nipple discharge that feels unusual

Discharge from the nipple should not be ignored, especially if it has never happened before. This includes both whitish and bloody discharge. Dr Sarin said this is one of the signs that should raise suspicion and prompt medical attention, particularly when it appears along with a breast lump.

Lumps in the armpit

Sometimes, lumps are not just felt in the breast. They can also appear in the armpit. Dr Sarin noted that “by the time axillary lymph nodes become palpable, the disease is usually considered stage three.” This makes early detection even more important.

Signs of advanced breast cancer

Certain symptoms suggest advanced breast cancer. These include severe bone pain, especially at night, and yellowing of the eyes, known as jaundice. Dr Sarin shared that “we have seen patients who first presented with jaundice, and later it was discovered that the cancer had spread extensively to the liver.” These signs should never be ignored.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

