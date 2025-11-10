How breast cancer care is changing in India: From harsh treatments to patient-centred healing Once feared for its exhausting treatments, breast cancer care is transforming in India. New targeted and combination therapies, shorter hospital time, and patient-centred care are helping women heal with dignity and giving them more time with loved ones.

New Delhi:

Breast cancer is the leading cancer in the world and in India, among women, as per the recent findings of GLOBOCAN.1 Over the years, many women have described the treatment of the disease as harsh as the disease itself.2 But the care landscape for this life-altering condition has evolved drastically over the years. The treatments have become less invasive and aggressive.

“Behind every breast cancer diagnosis is a woman navigating one of the most challenging journeys of her life. But today, that journey can look different for both patients and their caregivers. As oncologists, we are witnessing a shift in breast cancer care where science and patient-centric care go hand in hand, where treatment is about controlling the disease and also preserving dignity, comfort, time and quality of life. With targeted therapies and innovative regimes, the treatment has become more empowering for patients. This reflects a new era of care that is truly patient-centric,” says Dr Shona Nag, Director - Medical Oncologist, Breast Centre, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.

Let’s look at the five changes in the breast cancer care landscape:

How breast cancer treatment is shifting from generalised to personalised care

For decades, breast cancer treatment followed a standard approach — most women, regardless of the type of tumour, received similar therapies like chemotherapy. While chemotherapy remains an important treatment, it can sometimes affect healthy cells too, leading to side effects such as fatigue, nausea, and hair loss. Today, things are changing for the better.

With advances in medical science, doctors now begin by understanding the biology of each woman’s tumour. This deeper insight allows them to personalise treatment, choosing therapies that specifically target the cancer’s unique characteristics. These targeted therapies work with far greater precision, attacking cancer cells while sparing most healthy ones. The result? More effective treatment, fewer side effects, and a much better quality of life.

How combination therapies make breast cancer care faster and more efficient

Traditionally, if a patient needed two or more targeted therapies for breast cancer, they had to be administered separately. But today, science has made it possible to combine the innovative therapies in a single ‘fixed-dose combination’. This helps patients save time and also improves health system efficiency.

Various studies have demonstrated considerable cost and time-saving benefits because of the use of fixed-dose combination in aggressive breast cancers like HER2+. Fewer hospital visits and simpler dosing mean patients are more likely to stay consistent with their treatment schedules.

Why subcutaneous injections are a game-changer in breast cancer treatment

Innovative targeted therapies can now be administered through a quick injection under the skin instead of long, complex and uncomfortable intravenous infusions. This reduces the treatment time from around 4-6 hours for an IV infusion to approximately just 5-8 minutes for the injection. This is a game-changer as it helps to cut down hours spent in hospitals and gives back precious time to patients and their caregivers.

How hospitals are easing the emotional and physical burden on patients

Many cancer care centres have also started to offer support groups, hotlines, and psychological counselling to address the emotional toll that comes with the disease, alongside nutritional services.

How new treatment methods are making India’s cancer care more efficient

With advances in the mode of administration of therapies, hospitals can serve more patients and allocate resources optimally. It frees up daycare beds, and teams can reinvest time where it matters the most. This improved efficiency ultimately circles back to improved patient experience.

These advances change how life with cancer is experienced. Patients and families get back precious time together, while hospitals can focus their resources where they’re needed the most.

Over time, breast cancer care has changed in ways that go beyond molecular innovations. It has become more patient-centric and respectful towards their time, while restoring dignity. Treatment has moved from long, exhausting hours in hospital wards to approaches that are gentler, faster, and more considerate of patients’ lives. Each advance has contributed directly or indirectly to more evenings at home, more shared meals, and more moments of comfort with loved ones, reminders of what progress in cancer care truly stands for.

