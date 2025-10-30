Can women with breast cancer conceive? Understanding fertility options, risks and medical advice Women diagnosed with breast cancer often worry about whether they can conceive after treatment. The good news is that pregnancy is possible for many survivors — but timing, fertility preservation, and medical supervision are key.

A diagnosis of breast cancer can be emotionally overwhelming for any woman. Moreover, the biggest concern is whether they will ever be able to conceive after treatment. So, don’t stress or become anxious, as those who wish to conceive can surely do so. Yes, that’s right! Motherhood is still possible for many women after breast cancer, provided fertility preservation and pregnancy planning are handled carefully by a fertility expert. Here, the expert explains various options for women to achieve pregnancy.

According to Dr Rashmi Niphadkar, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Baner, Pune, breast cancer cases are rising in India, and to manage it, women are advised surgery in combination with chemotherapy, radiation, and hormonal treatment. However, this can hurt a woman’s fertility and affect a woman’s reproductive potential. So, chemotherapy may harm the eggs in the ovaries, leading to temporary or permanent infertility.

Radiation can impact nearby reproductive organs, and hormone therapies like tamoxifen, used in hormone receptor-positive breast cancers, require long-term use, during which conception is not advised for women. Understand that various factors, such as the type of drugs used, the duration of therapy, age at diagnosis, and overall ovarian reserve, can impact fertility.

Fertility preservation for breast cancer patients

Fertility preservation discussion should begin before starting any cancer therapy. Options like egg or embryo freezing (cryopreservation) are safe for women. Egg freezing will allow women to preserve their eggs before starting cancer treatment, which can affect fertility. For breast cancer patients, it offers the chance to plan a pregnancy safely after recovery.

Even ovarian tissue freezing can be considered a viable option. It is necessary to wait for at least 2 years after completing breast cancer treatment before trying to conceive. This period will help the doctor to monitor for any signs of recurrence and ensure the woman’s body has fully recovered. During this crucial time, emotional support will matter to women. Hence, prompt counselling and fertility-focused guidance can make a huge difference in helping women make confident decisions about motherhood.

Those women diagnosed with breast cancer shouldn’t get bogged down, as it is possible to conceive after completing the cancer treatment. Hence, remain calm and composed and be in touch with a fertility consultant.

So, the goal of a fertility expert is to give women hope and options. With the advancements, breast cancer need not mean the end of a woman’s dream to become a mother. Remember that with timely fertility preservation, multidisciplinary care, and emotional support, many women with breast cancer can have a healthy pregnancy and baby. They can start a new chapter of their lives and become proud mothers. So, don’t believe in myths as pregnancy is achievable even after undergoing breast cancer treatment.

