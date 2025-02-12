Fennel and cumin powder are beneficial in these diseases, know when and how to consume

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Fennel, cumin powder are beneficial in health problems

Many such things are mentioned in Ayurveda, which are easily available in the kitchen of your house. One of these is cumin and fennel; both are used as spices in food. But if you make a powder of fennel and cumin and consume it, then its medicinal properties help in curing many diseases. Fennel and cumin powder are beneficial for stomach problems. You can grind it and consume it like this. Let us know in which diseases fennel and cumin powder are beneficial and when and how they should be used.

Benefits of Fennel and Cumin Powder

Beneficial for skin: Both fennel and cumin are rich in antioxidant properties. By consuming them, the skin can be protected from damage caused by free radicals. Cumin and fennel powder detox the body. This makes the skin glow and brightens it. Relief from constipation and gas: Fennel and cumin powder prove to be effective in strengthening the digestive system. Its consumption reduces the problem of gas and constipation. Fennel and cumin powder also benefit those who have acidity problems. It clears the stomach. Helps in weight loss: Fennel and cumin powder can be used to reduce obesity. For this, eat fennel and cumin powder with lukewarm water at night before sleeping. This powder proves helpful in burning extra calories and reducing the fat deposited in the stomach. Fennel and cumin powder boost metabolism. Which reduces weight. Good for eyes: Eating fennel and cumin powder before sleeping at night keeps the eyes healthy. This increases eyesight. Fennel and cumin have such properties that also reduce the problem of headaches. This reduces pressure on the eyes. Which improves eye health.

When and how to consume fennel and cumin powder?

You can consume fennel and cumin powder at any time. Consuming fennel and cumin powder after meals is considered beneficial. To get the best results, mix 1 teaspoon of fennel and cumin powder in 1 glass of lukewarm water. Drink it at night before sleeping. Drinking this water every night will cure stomach and digestion-related problems, skin problems, and obesity.

