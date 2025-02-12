Lack of magnesium can cause several diseases, include these 7 foods in diet to prevent deficiency

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Lack of magnesium can cause several diseases

Magnesium is one of the essential minerals for the body. Magnesium is essential for functions like strengthening bones, controlling blood sugar levels, and keeping muscles and nerves healthy. When magnesium is deficient in the body, symptoms like nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness, tremors, and loss of appetite appear. Magnesium deficiency can cause problems like heart disease, singleton, and type 2 diabetes.

According to the National Institute of Health, men need 400 to 420 milligrams of magnesium per day, and women need 310 to 320 milligrams of magnesium per day. To reduce fatigue and increase energy levels, magnesium-rich foods need to be included in the diet. Here are some of the magnesium-rich foods to include in the diet.

Foods rich in magnesium

Spinach: Spinach is a storehouse of magnesium. One cup of cooked spinach contains 157 milligrams of magnesium. This fulfills 40 percent of the daily requirement. Also, the iron and vitamin C present in spinach improve oxygen supply in the body and help relieve fatigue. Almonds: A handful of almonds contains 76 milligrams of magnesium. Rich in healthy fats and protein, almonds provide sustained energy throughout the day. A review published by the British Journal of Nutrition (2016) found that eating almonds can provide energy and improve metabolism while reducing hunger. Avocado: A whole avocado contains about 58 milligrams of magnesium along with potassium, fiber, and healthy fats. A study conducted in the journal Nutrients (2019) showed that consuming avocados increases energy. Pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds are a great source of magnesium. One serving of pumpkin contains 150 mg of magnesium. Additionally, the zinc and omega-3 fatty acids present in pumpkin are beneficial in reducing inflammation and improving mood. Dark chocolate: One ounce of dark chocolate contains 64 milligrams of magnesium. According to a study published in Frontiers in Nutrition (2020), dark chocolate may improve mood, reduce stress, and contribute to balance. Yogurt: One cup of yogurt contains 42 mg of magnesium. Its probiotics improve gut health and help in better absorption of nutrients. Banana: Rich in potassium, one banana provides 32 mg of magnesium. Its natural sweetness and fiber boost energy. It is the best fruit to have before a workout.

