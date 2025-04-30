Feeling fatigued all the time? It could be a warning sign of leukaemia; know other symptoms Know the common symptoms of leukaemia beyond tiredness and learn when to seek medical attention. Early detection is key to effective treatment and better outcomes.

Constant fatigue may appear to be a side effect of a hectic lifestyle, but when tiredness is unavoidable and interferes with daily living, it may be a sign of a more serious condition. According to the National Library of Medicine, cancer-related fatigue (CRF) is a common and distressing symptom in leukaemia patients. Once this fatigue reaches a level of affecting a person's health-related quality of life, then it is clinically significant fatigue (CSF), which requires investigation, medical referral, and supportive therapy. CSF not only affects leukaemia patients but also compromises their entire well-being. Prompt identification and comprehensive care are essential to control this frequently neglected warning sign.

What is Leukaemia?

Dr Divya Bansal, HOD-Haematology and BMT, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, explains that leukaemia is a cancer that occurs in the blood and bone marrow, where the blood cells are formed. It is usually the uncontrollable formation of abnormal white blood cells, which disrupt the body's function to fight infection, carry oxygen, and clot blood. While some progress slowly, others do so rapidly, and therefore, early diagnosis is essential.

Warning signs and symptoms of Leukaemia

Fatigue is only one of the many leukaemia symptoms. Some of the most important signs to be aware of, particularly when occurring together or in combination over time, are as follows:

1. Persistent Fatigue or Weakness

This is not the type of tiredness that will disappear with a sound sleep. It's chronic, persistent fatigue that impacts your capacity to concentrate, perform routine functions, or even roll out of bed. It can come on slowly or just seem like it never dissipates, even after rest.

2. Frequent or Unexplained Infections

Leukaemia weakens the immune system and makes the body more prone to infection. You may find yourself getting ill with colds, sore throats, UTIs, or chest infections that don't go away or keep coming back. Infections would be slower to heal and potentially more severe.

3. Unexplained Bruising or Bleeding

Leukaemia disrupts the production of platelets, which disrupts the ability of the blood to clot. This can cause nosebleeds, bleeding gums when brushing, or bruising without any apparent injury. Petechiae (tiny red or purple spots) may develop on the skin, and they are often located on the lower legs.

4. Pale Skin and Shortness of Breath

Anaemia is also prevalent in leukaemia, causing paleness, dizziness, and shortness of breath even on slight exertion. You might also experience a racing heart or experience headaches and light-headedness more often.

5. Bone or Joint Pain

It may be anything from dull to severe pain, particularly in the hips, ribs, legs, or arms. It occurs when the bone marrow becomes overcrowded with leukaemia cells, pressing on the bones and nerves.

6. Night Sweats and Fever

Drenching, profuse night sweats that soak your sheets, without a hot environment or heavy blankets, can be a symptom. Low-grade fevers with no obvious cause are also common.

7. Unexplained Weight Loss and Changes in Appetite

A marked, unexplained weight loss, together with a decreased appetite or premature satiety (feeling full quickly), may suggest an underlying disease like leukaemia.

Why is early diagnosis important?

These symptoms, whilst not specific to leukaemia, are worthy of medical attention if they persist. Early diagnosis allows for more treatment and a better prognosis. Many types of leukaemia are manageable or even curable if they are diagnosed in the earlier stages.

Treatment varies with the type and stage of leukaemia. Chemotherapy, radiation, and targeted therapies are standard, but for many patients, a bone marrow transplant holds out the promise of long-term remission. The procedure replaces sick marrow with a donor's healthy stem cells, which allows the body to rebuild healthy blood cells and immune function.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

